USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League heats up

Champions League is back once again! We have a full slate of European games involving #USMNT players, starting off early on Monday this week.
Monday
- Celta Vigo v Getafe, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Luca de la Torre has struggled for minutes since joining Celta in La Liga.
Also in action:
- Le Havre v Metz, 2:45p on fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz: Amir Richardson could see the field in France’s second division.
Tuesday
- RB Salzburg v Chelsea, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV (free trial), ViX+: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea are top of Group E, but haven’t qualified for the knockout round yet.
- Dinamo Zagreb v AC Milan, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Sergiño Dest and Milan are tied with Zagreb at the bottom of Group E, but only trail leaders Chelsea by 3 points. This is a major opportunity for the Rossoneri.
- Borussia Dortmund v Man City, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Gio Reyna and BVB (7 pts) face City (10 pts) at the top of Group G. Both sides will feel confident about advancing, as Sevilla and Copenhagen sit on 2 pts each.
Also in action:
- Celtic v Shakhtar Donetsk, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are technically alive in Group F, but would need to finish their last 2 games perfectly to have any real chance of advancing.
- Benfica v Juventus, 3p, Paramount+, ViX+: John Brooks and Benfica are tied with PSG at the top of Group H, to the surprise of many. Weston McKennie’s Juve have been one of the biggest disappointments of the competition so far, and must get a win to have any chance at the knockouts.
- PSG v Maccabi Haifa, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV: Josh Cohen and Haifa got a stunning win over Juve last week. They face a difficult test vs Group H leaders PSG at the Parc des Princes.
- Burnley v Norwich City, 3p on ESPN+: Josh Sargent and Norwich have fallen to 7th in the Championship, just outside promotion playoff position.
Wednesday
- Napoli v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Malik Tillman and James Sands are already eliminated from knockout contention in Group A. They’re playing to try to catch Ajax for Europa League, but facing Napoli away may be their toughest test yet.
Also in action:
- Club Brugge v Porto, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV: Owen Otasowie is unlikely to feature for Brugge, who have surprised everyone at the top of Group B.
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Marseille, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Timmy Chandler and Eintracht Frankfurt are bottom of Group D, but only 3 pts behind group leaders Tottenham.
- Internacional v Ceará, 8:45p on Paramount+, Premiere 2, Fanatiz, Sling TV, ViX+: Johnny Cardoso has played in 20 of Internacional’s last 25 league matches, picking up 3 goals and 2 assists. The club is second in Brazil, trailing only Palmeiras.
Thursday
- PSV v Arsenal, 12:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV, ViX+: Matt Turner and Arsenal are on top of Group A, and have already qualified for Europa League knockouts. Richy Ledezma and PSV are second, 3 pts above Bodø/Glimt.
- Union Berlin v Braga, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin are third in Group D, trailing Braga by 1 point. This matchup at home is Union’s chance to flip the table and get in position for the knockout round.
Also in action:
- Omonia Nicosia v Real Sociedad, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jonathan Gómez made Sociedad’s La Liga squad last week (and is on their Europa League roster), but has yet to feature for La Real in Group E.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!
