USMNT midweek viewing guide: Champions League wraps up

It’s a busy week! The Champions League group stage says farewell this week, with less than 3 weeks until the opening match of the World Cup in Qatar. Some USMNT players are in action, so let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Rangers FC v Ajax, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Malik Tillman and James Sands are already eliminated from the knockout stage, and are essentially out of Europa contention as well. The only way they can make Europa League is to win this match by 11 goals or more.

Also in action:

Bayer Leverkusen v Club Brugge, 1:45p on Paramount+, ViX, ViX+ : Owen Otasowie is unlikely to play for Brugge, who are top of Group B and already qualified for the knockout stage. Leverkusen are fighting for a Europa League spot.

: Owen Otasowie is unlikely to play for Brugge, who are top of Group B and already qualified for the knockout stage. Leverkusen are fighting for a Europa League spot. Hull City v Middlesbrough, 3:45p : Zack Steffen and Boro face Hull in the Championship. Boro also includes Matthew Hoppe, and Hull includes 19-year-old American Vaughn Covil.

: Zack Steffen and Boro face Hull in the Championship. Boro also includes Matthew Hoppe, and Hull includes 19-year-old American Vaughn Covil. Luton Town v Reading, 3:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton host Reading in Championship action.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton host Reading in Championship action. Sporting CP v Eintracht Frankfurt, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+ : Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are even on points in Group D. Only one of them will advance to the knockout stage. Sporting is +2 on Frankfurt in goal differential.

: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt are even on points in Group D. Only one of them will advance to the knockout stage. Sporting is +2 on Frankfurt in goal differential. West Brom v Blackpool, 4p: Daryl Dike has been sidelined with injury much of the time since joining West Brom.

Wednesday

Real Madrid v Celtic , 1:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV ( free trial ), ViX+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are going to finish last in Group F regardless of this game. Madrid have clinched knockout stages and may rest some starters at home.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are going to finish last in Group F regardless of this game. Madrid have clinched knockout stages and may rest some starters at home. Chelsea v Dinamo Zagreb, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+ : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have already qualified for knockouts, on top of Group E.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea have already qualified for knockouts, on top of Group E. AC Milan v RB Salzburg, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+ : Sergiño Dest and Milan are one point ahead of Salzburg in Group E. A win would qualify them for the knockout round.

: Sergiño Dest and Milan are one point ahead of Salzburg in Group E. A win would qualify them for the knockout round. Copenhagen v Borussia Dortmund , 4p on Paramount+, ViX+ : Gio Reyna and Dortmund have essentially clinched knockout competition in Group G. For them to miss out, they would have to lose and Sevilla would have to gain 9 goals on them, which seems unlikely as Sevilla is facing Man City in Manchester.

: Gio Reyna and Dortmund have essentially clinched knockout competition in Group G. For them to miss out, they would have to lose Sevilla would have to gain 9 goals on them, which seems unlikely as Sevilla is facing Man City in Manchester. Juventus v PSG, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN, Univision, fuboTV, ViX+ : Weston McKennie and Juve will miss Champions League knockouts; they need to get an equal or better result as Haifa gets against Benfica in order to make Europa League (Group H).

: Weston McKennie and Juve will miss Champions League knockouts; they need to get an equal or better result as Haifa gets against Benfica in order to make Europa League (Group H). Maccabi Haifa v Benfica, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Josh Cohen and Maccabi Haifa need to win and hope Juve loses in Group H; John Brooks and Benfica are already through to the knockouts.

Also in action:

América Mineiro v Internacional, 3p on Paramount+, Premiere 2, Fanatiz, Sling TV, ViX+ : Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are trying to stay within reach of Palmeiras atop Brazil’s league table; 10 points behind with 4 games left.

: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional are trying to stay within reach of Palmeiras atop Brazil’s league table; 10 points behind with 4 games left. Huddersfield Town v Sunderland , 3:45p : Duane Holmes and Lynden Gooch square off in the Championship.

: Duane Holmes and Lynden Gooch square off in the Championship. Norwich City v QPR, 3:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Josh Sargent and Jonathan Tomkinson could see the field for Norwich.

Thursday

Arsenal v FC Zürich, 4p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV, ViX+ : Matt Turner may be an option for the Gunners in Group A; he missed their last Europa match with a minor injury. Arsenal will at least advance to knockout round playoffs, and can clinch a round of 16 berth today.

: Matt Turner may be an option for the Gunners in Group A; he missed their last Europa match with a minor injury. Arsenal will at least advance to knockout round playoffs, and can clinch a round of 16 berth today. Union St. Gilloise v Union Berlin, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin could use a point or three in Group D to help them stay above Braga for the knockout round playoffs. It will be a tough test on the road against group leaders St. Gilloise.

Also in action:

Real Sociedad v Manchester United , 1:45p on Paramount+, TUDN, fuboTV, ViX+ : Jonathan Gómez could be in the La Real squad as they host the Red Devils in Group E. Sociedad is top of the group and 3 pts ahead of United.

: Jonathan Gómez could be in the La Real squad as they host the Red Devils in Group E. Sociedad is top of the group and 3 pts ahead of United. Bodø/Glimt v PSV, 4p on Paramount+, ViX+: Richy Ledezma and PSV are second in Group A. They could leap-frog Arsenal for first if PSV wins and the Gunners lose.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!