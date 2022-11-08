USMNT midweek viewing guide: Last club games before World Cup

The last club matches for USMNT players before the World Cup! No one get hurt please please please. Let’s get into it!
Tuesday
- Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, 12:30p on ESPN+: Gio Reyna and BVB travel to face Wolfsburg and Kevin Paredes, who has been out with a minor injury.
- Bochum v Gladbach, 2:30p on ESPN+: Joe Scally and Gladbach visit Bochum in the Bundesliga.
- Cremonese v AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Sergiño Dest and Milan pay a visit to newly-promoted side Cremonese.
Also in action:
- Nykøbing v SønderjyskE, 12p: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE are in Danish cup action.
- Paderborn v Arminia Bielefeld, 12:30p: George Bello and 18th-place Bielefeld look to get their 2. Bundesliga campaign back on track.
- Blackpool v Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Zack Steffen and potentially Matthew Hoppe (?) go on the road with Boro at Blackpool.
- QPR v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit QPR in the Championship.
- Stoke City v Luton Town, 2:45p: Can Ethan Horvath do it on a rainy night in Stoke?
- Sao Paulo v Internacional, 7:30p on Paramount+, Premiere, Fanatiz, Sling TV, ViX+: Johnny Cardoso in Brazilian league action with Internacional.
Wednesday
- Arsenal v Brighton, 2:45p: Matt Turner could start for the Gunners in this Carabao Cup match.
- Wolves v Leeds United, 2:45p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch take Leeds on the road to Wolverhampton in the Carabao Cup.
- Manchester City v Chelsea, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face City away in the Carabao Cup.
Also in action:
- Antalyaspor v Pendikspor, 9a: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor are in Turkish cup play.
- Greuther Fürth v Hamburg, 12:30p on ESPN+: Timothy Tillman and Julian Green are in 2. Bundesliga play with Fürth.
- Levadiakos v Olympiacos, 1p: Konrad de la Fuente could see Greek Super League action; he hasn’t impressed on his loan to Olympiacos.
- Vitoria Guimaraes v Vizela, 1:45p: Alex Méndez and Vizela are on the road in the Portuguese cup.
- Espanyol v Villarreal, 2p on ESPN+: Luca Koleosho and Espanyol are at home in La Liga.
- Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 2:30p on ESPN+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt host Hoffenheim and (unlikely) Justin Che.
- Union Berlin v Augsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok and Union play Ricardo Pepi’s parent club in the Bundesliga.
- Westerlo v Genk, 2:30p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have been in fantastic form in Belgium. They visit Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo in a cup match.
- Newcastle v Crystal Palace, 2:45p: Chris Richards is extremely unlikely to feature for Palace in this Carabao Cup match, as he continues to work his way back from injury.
- Patro Eisden v Club Brugge, 2:45p: Owen Otasowie and Brugge are on the road in Belgian cup play.
- Motherwell v Celtic, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.
- Rangers v Hearts, 2:45p: Malik Tillman and James Sands host Hearts in the Scottish Prem.
- Estoril v Benfica, 3:45p on fuboTV (free trial): John Brooks could see his second Benfica start in this Portuguese cup match.
Thursday
- Iran v Nicaragua, 11a: Iran (FIFA #20) is one of the USMNT’s group-stage opponents in the World Cup. This friendly with Nicaragua (FIFA #142) gives us a chance to scout them.
- Hellas Verona v Juventus, 12:30p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve visit Verona in Serie A.
- Valencia v Real Betis, 2p on ESPN+: Yunus Musah and Valencia host Betis in La Liga.
Also in action:
- Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Luca de la Torre has been working his way back from injury and is questionable for this La Liga match.
- SK Beveren v Antwerp, 2p: Sam Vines won’t play for Antwerp in this cup match after suffering a serious injury, but Beveren includes Americans Moses Nyeman and Tyler Wolff.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
