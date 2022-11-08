 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Last club games before World Cup

No injuries please. Please please please.

By Justin Moran
Borussia Mönchengladbach - VfB Stuttgart Photo by David Inderlied/picture alliance via Getty Images

The last club matches for USMNT players before the World Cup! No one get hurt please please please. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

  • Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund, 12:30p on ESPN+: Gio Reyna and BVB travel to face Wolfsburg and Kevin Paredes, who has been out with a minor injury.
  • Bochum v Gladbach, 2:30p on ESPN+: Joe Scally and Gladbach visit Bochum in the Bundesliga.
  • Cremonese v AC Milan, 2:45p on Paramount+: Sergiño Dest and Milan pay a visit to newly-promoted side Cremonese.

Also in action:

  • Nykøbing v SønderjyskE, 12p: Jose Gallegos and SønderjyskE are in Danish cup action.
  • Paderborn v Arminia Bielefeld, 12:30p: George Bello and 18th-place Bielefeld look to get their 2. Bundesliga campaign back on track.
  • Blackpool v Middlesbrough, 2:45p: Zack Steffen and potentially Matthew Hoppe (?) go on the road with Boro at Blackpool.
  • QPR v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield visit QPR in the Championship.
  • Stoke City v Luton Town, 2:45p: Can Ethan Horvath do it on a rainy night in Stoke?
  • Sao Paulo v Internacional, 7:30p on Paramount+, Premiere, Fanatiz, Sling TV, ViX+: Johnny Cardoso in Brazilian league action with Internacional.

Wednesday

  • Arsenal v Brighton, 2:45p: Matt Turner could start for the Gunners in this Carabao Cup match.
  • Wolves v Leeds United, 2:45p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch take Leeds on the road to Wolverhampton in the Carabao Cup.
  • Manchester City v Chelsea, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face City away in the Carabao Cup.

Also in action:

  • Antalyaspor v Pendikspor, 9a: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor are in Turkish cup play.
  • Greuther Fürth v Hamburg, 12:30p on ESPN+: Timothy Tillman and Julian Green are in 2. Bundesliga play with Fürth.
  • Levadiakos v Olympiacos, 1p: Konrad de la Fuente could see Greek Super League action; he hasn’t impressed on his loan to Olympiacos.
  • Vitoria Guimaraes v Vizela, 1:45p: Alex Méndez and Vizela are on the road in the Portuguese cup.
  • Espanyol v Villarreal, 2p on ESPN+: Luca Koleosho and Espanyol are at home in La Liga.
  • Eintracht Frankfurt v Hoffenheim, 2:30p on ESPN+: Timmy Chandler and Frankfurt host Hoffenheim and (unlikely) Justin Che.
  • Union Berlin v Augsburg, 2:30p on ESPN+: Jordan Pefok and Union play Ricardo Pepi’s parent club in the Bundesliga.
  • Westerlo v Genk, 2:30p: Mark McKenzie and Genk have been in fantastic form in Belgium. They visit Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo in a cup match.
  • Newcastle v Crystal Palace, 2:45p: Chris Richards is extremely unlikely to feature for Palace in this Carabao Cup match, as he continues to work his way back from injury.
  • Patro Eisden v Club Brugge, 2:45p: Owen Otasowie and Brugge are on the road in Belgian cup play.
  • Motherwell v Celtic, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic visit Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Rangers v Hearts, 2:45p: Malik Tillman and James Sands host Hearts in the Scottish Prem.
  • Estoril v Benfica, 3:45p on fuboTV (free trial): John Brooks could see his second Benfica start in this Portuguese cup match.

Thursday

  • Iran v Nicaragua, 11a: Iran (FIFA #20) is one of the USMNT’s group-stage opponents in the World Cup. This friendly with Nicaragua (FIFA #142) gives us a chance to scout them.
  • Hellas Verona v Juventus, 12:30p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve visit Verona in Serie A.
  • Valencia v Real Betis, 2p on ESPN+: Yunus Musah and Valencia host Betis in La Liga.

Also in action:

  • Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo, 1p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV: Luca de la Torre has been working his way back from injury and is questionable for this La Liga match.
  • SK Beveren v Antwerp, 2p: Sam Vines won’t play for Antwerp in this cup match after suffering a serious injury, but Beveren includes Americans Moses Nyeman and Tyler Wolff.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

