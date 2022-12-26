USMNT midweek viewing guide: Boxing Day bonanza

The day after Christmas is here, and it’s time to move on from joy to the comfort of the couch and a full slate of USMNT players (and a manager) in action. American players face off in the Premier League and Championship, plus Jesse Marsch’s Leeds take on Pep Guardiola and Man City on Wednesday, which is sure to be entertaining. Let’s get into it!

Monday

Crystal Palace v Fulham , 10a on USA, Peacock, Sling TV, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Tim Ream, Jedi Robinson, and Fulham go to Selhurst Park, where Palace (and potentially Chris Richards) await them.

: Tim Ream, Jedi Robinson, and Fulham go to Selhurst Park, where Palace (and potentially Chris Richards) await them. Luton Town v Norwich City, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Ethan Horvath and Luton will try to keep Josh Sargent and Norwich off the scoresheet in this Yank-vs-Yank clash.

Also in action:

Venezia v Parma, 9a : Tanner Tessmann looks to continue his stellar run of form in Serie B as Venezia continue to stay above the relegation zone.

: Tanner Tessmann looks to continue his stellar run of form in Serie B as Venezia continue to stay above the relegation zone. Bristol City v West Brom, 10a : Daryl Dike and West Brom visit Bristol in the Championship.

: Daryl Dike and West Brom visit Bristol in the Championship. Middlesbrough v Wigan, 10a : Zack Steffen and Boro host Wigan in the Championship.

: Zack Steffen and Boro host Wigan in the Championship. Kortrijk v Genk, 12:15p : Mark McKenzie and Genk go on the road to face Bryan Reynolds’ club from last season in Belgium’s top tier.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk go on the road to face Bryan Reynolds’ club from last season in Belgium’s top tier. Le Havre v Bordeaux, 1:05p : Amir Richardson and Le Havre host Bordeaux in Ligue 2.

: Amir Richardson and Le Havre host Bordeaux in Ligue 2. Arsenal v West Ham, 3p on Peacock: Matt Turner is likely to warm the bench for the Gunners in Premier League play.

Tuesday

Chelsea v Bournemouth, 12:30p on USA, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea host Bournemouth in the Premier League, as rumors swirl that Pulisic may leave Stamford Bridge in the January window.

Also in action:

Başakşehir v Antalyaspor, 9a : Haji Wright and Antalyaspor travel to Istanbul for a league match.

: Haji Wright and Antalyaspor travel to Istanbul for a league match. Westerlo v Antwerp, 2p: Bryan Reynolds and Westerlo face off with Sam Vines’ club in Belgium’s first division - Vines will miss out due to a broken leg.

Wednesday

Clermont Foot v Lille, 1p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV : Tim Weah and Lille go on the road in Ligue 1.

: Tim Weah and Lille go on the road in Ligue 1. Leeds United v Manchester City, 3p on USA, Universo, Sling TV, fuboTV: Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Leeds United face a stern test at home, as they welcome Pep Guardiola’s Man City into Elland Road.

Also in action:

T royes v Nantes, 9a : Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes are at home in Ligue 1 action.

: Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes are at home in Ligue 1 action. Rangers v Motherwell, 2:45p : Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

: Malik Tillman, James Sands, and Rangers host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership. Hibernian v Celtic, 3p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic travel to face Hibs on the road.

Thursday

Stade Reims v Rennes, 1p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, Sling TV, fuboTV: Folarin Balogun and Reims face Rennes at home in Ligue 1.

Also in action:

QPR v Luton Town, 1p on ESPN+ : Ethan Horvath is one of several Americans in the Championship who have multiple matches this midweek (Zack Steffen and Daryl Dike among the others).

: Ethan Horvath is one of several Americans in the Championship who have multiple matches this midweek (Zack Steffen and Daryl Dike among the others). Estoril v Boavista, 2p : Reggie Cannon and Boavista travel to face Estoril in Portugal’s top tier.

: Reggie Cannon and Boavista travel to face Estoril in Portugal’s top tier. Blackburn v Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Zack Steffen and Boro play their second midweek match, on the road to Blackburn Rovers.

: Zack Steffen and Boro play their second midweek match, on the road to Blackburn Rovers. West Brom v Preston, 3p: Daryl Dike and West Brom welcome Preston North End into The Hawthorns.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!