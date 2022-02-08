USMNT midweek viewing guide: Domestic cups and the Club World Cup

As the players of the USMNT make their way back to their club sides, we pick up midweek viewing with action across the Premier League, Club World Cup, Copa del Rey, and Coppa Italia. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

PSV v NAC Breda, 1p on GolTV, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Richy Ledezma played with Jong PSV at the weekend. We’ll see if he sticks with the reserves, or joins the first team for this KNVB Cup quarterfinal.

: Richy Ledezma played with Jong PSV at the weekend. We’ll see if he sticks with the reserves, or joins the first team for this KNVB Cup quarterfinal. Fulham v Millwall, 2:45p: Antonee “Jedi” Robinson, Tim Ream, and Fulham look to continue their torrid pace and goal-scoring in the Championship.

Also in action:

Newcastle United v Everton , 2:45p on Peacock : Santiago Muñoz has been sighted in Newcastle first-team training, after a long injury spell.

: Santiago Muñoz has been sighted in Newcastle first-team training, after a long injury spell. Juárez v Chivas, 7p: The “Bravos” of Juárez feature new arrivals Ventura Alvarado and Fernando Arce.

Wednesday

Al-Hilal vs Chelsea , 11:30a on FS2, Fox Deportes, fuboTV, Sling TV, FoxSports.com : Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup semifinal. The Saudi club who won the AFC Champions League earned a commanding 6-1 victory over Al Jazira, who represented the host nation.

: Christian Pulisic and Chelsea face Al-Hilal in the Club World Cup semifinal. The Saudi club who won the AFC Champions League earned a commanding 6-1 victory over Al Jazira, who represented the host nation. Norwich City v Crystal Palace, 2:45p on Peacock : Josh Sargent looks to continue his renewed form with the Canaries.

: Josh Sargent looks to continue his renewed form with the Canaries. Preston v Huddersfield, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Duane Holmes and Huddersfield travel to play fellow Yank Matthew Olosunde in the Championship. Olosunde missed a large part of the fall season due to injury.

: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield travel to play fellow Yank Matthew Olosunde in the Championship. Olosunde missed a large part of the fall season due to injury. QPR v Middlesbrough, 2:45p : Two English-American dual-nationals face off in the Championship, as Folarin Balogun and ‘Boro take on Andre Dozzell and QPR.

: Two English-American dual-nationals face off in the Championship, as Folarin Balogun and ‘Boro take on Andre Dozzell and QPR. Aberdeen v Celtic , 2:45p on Paramount+ : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic made a statement in their 3-0 victory over Rangers in last week’s Old Firm Derby.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic made a statement in their 3-0 victory over Rangers in last week’s Old Firm Derby. Rangers v Hibernian, 2:45p : James Sands and Rangers face Chris Mueller and Hibs.

: James Sands and Rangers face Chris Mueller and Hibs. Nice v Marseille, 3:15p on beIN Sports, Fanatiz, fuboTV, Sling TV : Konrad de la Fuente has been out for a few weeks; we’ll see if he’s fit for this quarterfinal in the Coupe de France.

: Konrad de la Fuente has been out for a few weeks; we’ll see if he’s fit for this quarterfinal in the Coupe de France. Internacional v Novo Hamburgo, 7:30p on Sling TV, SPO Internacional: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional cover the late shift.

Also in action:

Zulte Waregem v Oostende, 12:45p : Kyle Duncan has already made Team of the Week in Belgium, after recently arriving from the New York Red Bulls.

: Kyle Duncan has already made Team of the Week in Belgium, after recently arriving from the New York Red Bulls. Manchester City v Brentford, 2:45p on Peacock : Is Zack Steffen ready to suit up for City after missing the international break?

: Is Zack Steffen ready to suit up for City after missing the international break? Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest, 2:45p : It’s been a while since Ethan Horvath has appeared in a soccer game.

: It’s been a while since Ethan Horvath has appeared in a soccer game. Sheffield United v West Brom, 2:45p : Daryl Dike figures to miss this one due to injury. West Brom fired manager Valerien Ismael last week. Ismael coached Dike at Barnsley before signing him with West Brom.

: Daryl Dike figures to miss this one due to injury. West Brom fired manager Valerien Ismael last week. Ismael coached Dike at Barnsley before signing him with West Brom. Ross County v Livingston, 2:45p : Sebastian Soto is reportedly out with a minor injury. He’ll join Scottish-American attacking mid Scott Pittman at Livingston, once fully fit.

: Sebastian Soto is reportedly out with a minor injury. He’ll join Scottish-American attacking mid Scott Pittman at Livingston, once fully fit. Leuven v Genk, 3p: Mark McKenzie settles back to life in Belgium after serving as a spectator during the international break.

Thursday

Juventus v Sassuolo, 3p on Paramount+ : Weston McKennie and Juve host the Coppa Italia quarterfinal.

: Weston McKennie and Juve host the Coppa Italia quarterfinal. Athletic Bilbao v Valencia, 3:30p on ESPN+ (free trial): Yunus Musah and Valencia are only mid-table in La Liga, but have found their way to the Copa del Rey semifinal.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!