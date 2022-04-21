The United States Men’s National Team cannot capture every potential dual-national player, regardless of recent success or fit. There are some who may have already formed a connection with another program, although the situation could always change. Nils Fröling is an interesting attacker on the rise with Hansa Rostock in the German second division. The 21-year-old Sweden youth international has looked impressive and scored a few goals since joining the club during the winter transfer window.

Nicknamed “Nisse,” Fröling was born in Dallas, Texas. His family moved to Quebec, Canada and eventually relocated to Sweden. He joined Boo FF in Division 5, the seventh tier of the Swedish football pyramid, making his senior debut at 15 years old. At the time, the Stockholm club utilized him mostly as a midfielder, focusing on the development process and family atmosphere.

“You could see which ones wanted to get better and who were content to just play,” said Fröling. “You had to choose for yourself… I was very young when I came up to the men’s team for the first time. But I’m thankful that I got to come up and [play] for senior football. Before that I had been lifted up and allowed to play those who were two years older than me, so I gained experience along the steps I took upwards [at] the club.”

In 2017, Fröling moved to the more intense Åtvidabergs FF of the second-tier Superettan, forced into a minimalist schedule of “eating, sleeping, going to school, and playing football.” Leaving home at an early age was described as a struggle that helped him mature and develop necessary life skills. He was quickly added to the first team and switched to forward, adjusting to the speed of play. The 16-year-old made 11 total appearances, standing out as an emerging talent during a season that ended in relegation.

Kalmar utökar till 2-0! Nils Fröling med skott utifrån



Se matchen på https://t.co/Nmw67Zlu4o pic.twitter.com/FW77S10AzL — discovery+ sport (@dplus_sportSE) October 30, 2021

Fröling then jumped to the first-division Allsvenskan, signing with Kalmar Fotbollförening, completing a personal seven-tier climb in two years. The initial plan was to play with the U-19 squad, but the attacker was promoted to senior team after a few months, thriving under more individual-focused coaching. In his first season, he made 14 appearances and scored two goals, but a late injury required a “neck collar” and being shut down.

Over four years, Fröling continued developing into a “Golden Boy” nominee at Kalmar, with a constant eye on a future transfer. His performances drew interest from a variety of domestic and foreign clubs, including Hammarby, Norrköping, Malmö, AZ Alkmaar, Basel, and Udinese, but the preference was to remain in a stable situation with guaranteed playing time. He made 88 total appearances for the Röda bröder (Red brothers), contributing 17 goals and five assists. His play was instrumental in staving off relegation in 2020, which included scoring in the playoffs.

As a free agent in December of 2021, Fröling eschewed an extension with Kalmar and joined recently promoted Hansa Rostock of the 2. Bundesliga, signing a contract through the summer of 2025. “We’ve been watching Nils for a long time,” said Sport Director Martin Pieckenhagen. “With him we have been able to sign a technically adept and very fast-paced perspective player who has a strong one-on-one and a good shot. Despite being just 21 years old, he already has a ton of experience in men’s football and fits in well with our playing philosophy.”

He made his debut immediately after the winter break, playing ten minutes in a 1-0 loss to Hannover 96. A few weeks later, Fröling truly arrived with a brace in the 4-1 derby win against Dynamo Dresden. His first goal was a header, redirecting a perfect cross into the back of the net. Three minutes later, the attacker found himself in a fortuitous position to push a rebound over the line.

Fröling’s most recent goal was a dramatic finish in the 95th minute to secure a 4-3 victory over FC Schalke. He rose to volley a cross into the back of the net, securing three points. For his effort, Liga2-Online named him the Player of the Week for MatchDay 25.

The solid run of form came to an end due to an MCL injury with an “unknown” rehabilitation period. However, Fröling has impressed in the higher tempo league while adjusting to life off the field. Leaving Sweden for the first time in his career, his immediate success is intriguing and could point to a player on an upward trajectory beyond the 2. Bundesliga.

At the international level, Fröling is eligible to represent the United States and Sweden. He has been an infrequent member of the latter program, competing with the U-21 squad during qualifying for the 2021 and 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championships. The attacker has made a single appearance during the current edition, playing four minutes against Montenegro last September.

The USMNT presently appears an unlikely destination for Fröling. “My parents went to college in America and stayed there for a while,” he told Bild in December. “That’s why my brother and I were born there. But I no longer have any major connections there.”

Förutom målen i Allsvenskan under 2020 bjöd Nils Fröling oss på den här godbiten i Svenska Cupens gruppspel pic.twitter.com/6cvgSBh7A1 — Kalmar FF (@KalmarFF) December 31, 2020

Bundesliga.com compares his game to Cristiano Ronaldo, as an inverted right-footed winger with “pace, dribbling ability, and direct running” while using his “muscular frame” to “get the better of opposition defenders.” He describes himself as “physical, quick, [and] confident with the ball.” Coaches have praised him for working hard on defense, while NDR referred to him as a “space interpreter” with “tactical understanding.” His injury history could be concerning, already having missed several months in 2020 due to a knee issue.

Fröling is an intriguing prospect who is thriving in Germany, competing against adult competition from a young age and adapting well to his new environment. While he has been a long-term member of the Sweden program, his playing time has been sporadic and infrequent. Still uncapped, there may be an opportunity if the USMNT chooses to pursue him during the 2026 World Cup cycle. For now, the attacker should be casually monitored as his career develops.