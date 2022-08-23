USMNT midweek viewing guide: Leeds back in action, Rangers go for Champions League

This midweek features Americans attempting to reach all three levels of European competition, with Malik Tillman and James Sands battling PSV for a Champions League spot. In addition, there’s a full slate of Carabao Cup fixtures, including a Leeds United States of America match that could include Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson. Plus, will Sergiño Dest get on the field for Barça in their charity match with Man City? Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Oxford United v Crystal Palace, 2:45p : Chris Richards will hope that a Carabao Cup fixture is his chance for more first-team minutes at Palace.

: Chris Richards will hope that a Carabao Cup fixture is his chance for more first-team minutes at Palace. Norwich City v Bournemouth, 2:45p: Red-hot Josh Sargent and Norwich face Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup. Jonathan Tomkinson could also feature for the Canaries.

Also in action:

Crawley v Fulham , 2:45 : Jedi Robinson and Tim Ream in Carabao Cup action.

: Jedi Robinson and Tim Ream in Carabao Cup action. Derby County v West Brom, 2:45p : Daryl Dike may miss this Carabao Cup match due to injury.

: Daryl Dike may miss this Carabao Cup match due to injury. Grimsby Town v Nottingham Forest, 2:45p: Alex Mighten made his Premier League with Forest a couple weeks ago. They face Grimsby in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday

Leeds United v Barnsley, 2:45p : Fresh off an enormous 3-0 win over Chelsea FC, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup.

: Fresh off an enormous 3-0 win over Chelsea FC, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch face Barnsley in the Carabao Cup. PSV v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, fubo (free trial): Malik Tillman and James Sands lead Rangers on the road at PSV in Champions League qualifying, all tied at 2-2 after the first leg. PSV’s Richy Ledezma is dealing with a moderately severe injury.

Also in action:

FC Barcelona v Manchester City , 3:30p : Barcelona is doing everything they can to shoo Sergiño Dest out the door. You would think that a midseason charity match might give him a rare chance to see the field.

: Barcelona is doing everything they can to shoo Sergiño Dest out the door. You would think that a midseason charity match might give him a rare chance to see the field. Pumas UNAM v Tigres UANL, 10:05p on TUDN, fuboTV: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Pumas face off against Tigres in Liga MX.

Thursday

Antwerp v Başakşehir, 2:45p : Sam Vines and Antwerp are all knotted up 1-1 after the first leg of Conference League qualifying.

: Sam Vines and Antwerp are all knotted up 1-1 after the first leg of Conference League qualifying. Olympiacos v Apollon Limassol, 3p: Konrad de la Fuente made his Olympiacos debut in the first leg of Europa League qualifying last week. The Greek champions return home for the second leg, tied at 1-1.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see which USMNT players impress this week!