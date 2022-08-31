25 best Yanks Abroad club jerseys

For Americans who play outside of Major League Soccer or the NWSL, the 2022-23 season has officially begun. Many players have found new clubs, and all of the USMNT-eligible players are trying to hit their peak ahead of the 2022 World Cup. For the USWNT players, there’s also the opportunity to get better ahead of the 2023 Women’s World Cup next summer.

However, as a new season arrives, it not only brings fans new hope for success and a chance to see their favorite players thrive. It also brings the drip in the form of the new club jerseys that teams will wear on the field.

Here, we’re about the drip, and we’re a collective hater of the money inside your wallets, so this is all about the kit collections. Some people like to add to their closets the club jerseys of their favorite American players. We aim to help with the decision process. Taking a look at every American who plays outside the United States, we decided to bring you 25 of the best club jerseys you can add to your collection.

There’s 25 teams and 25 jerseys on this list, arranged by country. Some teams just loaded up on the incredible when they released their kits, so in that instance, the one deemed the better option was selected. Without further ado, let’s examine some of the best club jerseys for American fans to add to their wardrobe.

Germany

Union Berlin (Jordan Pefok)

Jordan Pefok just made the move to Union Berlin in the offseason, and he’s off to a terrific start so far on the season. While The Iron Ones normally are in white and red vertical stripes, this black 3rd jersey is really cool with the red and gray vertical stripes all over the front and part of the back. The red trim brings it all together, and it will certainly look even better with that Jordan 45 on the back.

Wolfsburg (Kevin Paredes)

Wolfsburg went neon this year with their green home jersey, and the pattern on the jersey gives it a nice vibe. Kevin Paredes, who signed with Wolfsburg from D.C. United back in January, will be holding this down when he hits the field this season for the team.

Borussia Dortmund (Gio Reyna)

Borussia Dortmund’s home jerseys are usually a must-have, and this year’s edition continues that tradition. A yellow jersey with black vertical stripes that break in the middle and black trim on the sleeves and collar make this one of their best offerings. Of course, it helps when #7 Gio Reyna hits the field in them. As Dortmund remains one of the more popular clubs for American fans, you’ll see plenty of this jersey on the streets this season.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Joe Scally)

‘Gladbach normally have some pretty cool kits. Their home one takes a white jersey and accents it with a black and green vertical stripe down the center. As Joe Scally is a regular starter for them, you’re definitely a part of the in crowd if you have this jersey in your collection.

Eintracht Frankfurt (Tim Chandler)

Timmy Chandler may have quietly faded from the USMNT picture long ago, but he also plays for team that regularly has jerseys that come with a boatload of swag. Eintracht Frankfurt’s 3rd jersey is predominantly red with a dazzle camo pattern towards the bottom to make this just a wonderful jersey to lay your eyes upon.

Hoffenheim (Justin Che)

Justin Che is on loan with Hoffenheim this season from FC Dallas, and he gets to wear some nice kits when they take the field at home. This season’s jerssy is a blue jersey with white and light blue wavy lines that are supposed to symbolize the hills in that region of Germany. A thoughtful design that ties into the local culture? That’s how you make a good jersey great.

Greuther Fürth (Julian Green/Tim Tillman)

Greuther Fürth’s jerseys always feel like they bring you good luck. With the shamrock crest and green and white hoops, their home jersey is always a cool one. With Julian Green and Tim Tillman on the squad, their jerseys regularly find themselves on the list of best jerseys from clubs that have Americans on the roster.

Turkey

Haji Wright - Antalyaspor

We head to Turkey, where Haji Wright has been playing super well for Antalyaspor. This year’s away jersey is a red offering with white cuffs containing a red stripe in the middle. The bottom of the jersey has a pattern that shows the club’s diehard supporters, which is just an incredible tribute.

England

Crystal Palace (Chris Richards)

Crystal Palace makes the list with their superb home jersey, which looks like someone took a marker to their jersey to manually create their traditional red and blue vertical stripes. The white trim on the collar and sleeves along with a thin red and blue stripe just brings it all together. Chris Richards can be found wearing this beauty all season in the Premier League.

Norwich City (Josh Sargent)

Josh Sargent has turned it on early in the season for Norwich City, and while you would normally find them wearing their primary colors of yellow and green, how can you not love this 3rd jersey. The jersey is a subtle mix of pastel purple, pink, turquoise, and light blue, and it just creates a jersey you can’t stop looking at when it appears in front of you. Just make sure you salute when Sargent scores wearing this kit.

Leeds United (Tyler Adams/Brenden Aaronson)

The leader in the clubhouse for America’s Team for the 2022-23 season is Leeds United, with Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson moving there in the offseason to join up with Leeds manager Jesse Marsch. While you’ll normally find them in their primary white jerseys with gold and navy trim, this away jersey will look amazing on the field. A pale yellow jersey with a navy tie dye pattern, you just gotta ask yourself which USMNT star you’re going to add to the back.

Nottingham Forest (Alex Mighten)

Nottingham Forest has finally made it back to the Premier League, and Alex Mighten is a dual national that many hope will eventually decide to choose the USMNT program. This 3rd jersey is a navy jersey with light blue and pale orange streaks that make it look like the upholstery on a subway train or the carpet at an airport. But, it’s a mesmerizing jersey that Americans can wear with a USMNT hopeful’s name and number on the back.

Arsenal (Matt Turner)

The lone goalkeeper to make this list, Matt Turner has made the move to Arsenal. While American fans will hope he can get enough playing time to stay sharp ahead of the World Cup, he will be getting that playing time wearing this pretty cool goalkeeper jersey. Sure, it’s a template, but the pattern yellow jersey ties into a color that’s a very important part of Arsenal’s history. So, Arsenal America fans will have no issues adding this to their wardrobe, and they’re gonna look good when wearing it.

Italy

Juventus FC (Weston McKennie)

We head to Serie A, where Juventus has come out with a couple of really cool jerseys in the couple years that Weston McKennie has been on the squad. This pink jersey has a pretty cool graphic. Combine that with the blue trim on the collar and sleeves with the Juventus crest in white. This is a nice jersey to add when you’re keeping it pank whether it’s a fresh fall day or later on when the spring pastels become the hot color to wear.

Scotland

Celtic FC (Cameron Carter-Vickers)

Celtic always has a traditional home jersey with the white and green hoops that are always classic. Yet, they still stunt on the world with their away jersey, a black jersey with green vertical stripes that have a white outline that just look fresh. Cameron Carter-Vickers will look great in this jersey, and so will you.

Austria

Austria Klagenfurt (Sebastian Soto)

Sebastian Soto just signed with Austria Klagenfurt a few days ago from Norwich City. The good thing, in addition to him hopefully receiving some more playing time, is that he moved from sharing his place on this list with Josh Sargent to having a jersey of his own. Look at this! A purple jersey with gold trim and a gold and maroon slash across the bottom of the jersey. It’s unique and looks incredible.

The Netherlands

FC Utrecht (Taylor Booth)

Let’s move to the Eredivisie, where Taylor Booth’s FC Utrecht is gonna have a dope jersey on the road. Their away jersey is a tiger print that’s black and hot pink, with the crest, sponsor, and Nike swoosh in white and black. It’s an amazing look for a team, and more teams should try the neon tiger print look.

Spain

Valencia (Yunus Musah)

Valencia normally has a great set of jerseys, led by their home jersey. Their away jersey is easily the best of the bunch. A black jersey with neon orange trim and a subtle graphic pattern on the front makes Los Che look intimidating as any team out there. When Yunus Musah wears this jersey, it’s gonna be an instant winner.

France

Olympique Lyonnais (Catarina Macario/Lindsey Horan)

Our first USWNT club jerseys in the mix, and no surprise it’s one of the best women’s teams in the world. Lyon’s home jersey is their normal white jersey with a vertical red and blue stripe down the middle. The Adidas stripes on the shoulders are also red and blue. With Catarina Macario (get well soon!) and Lindsey Horan calling Lyon home for club play, this jersey adds to their iconic tradition of excellence, and they’ll look to once again defend their Champions League title.

Lille (Tim Weah)

Tim Weah is back for another season at Lille, and we cannot wait to see him when they play in these 3rd jerseys. Black and gold is always a great combination, and Lille has a cool design on the sleeves that fades into the upper part of the chest. This is the jersey that will make you the life of the party.

Mexico

Club América (Alejandro Zendejas)

Many people only heard of Alejandro Zendejas a few days ago after controversy arose over his international eligibility, but despite playing for probably the biggest club in Mexico (and North America), there’s nothing more American than looking fly on the field. And with América’s away kit, Zendejas will do just that. It’s a black jersey with a tiger-like pattern in a purplish blue. The pale yellow logos and crest make for just an awesome look.

FC Juárez (Ventura Alvarado/Fernando Arce)

Juárez always comes with something special for their home jersey, and this year they lean right into their colors. A neon green jersey with red trim creates the look, and a unique graphic design accentuates the entire jersey. Liga MX kits routinely bring the heat, and Juárez is here to add to that fire.

Deportivo Toluca (Sebastian Saucedo)

Come and take a look at this! Deportivo Toluca’s 3rd jersey this year takes you straight to Día de Los Muertos, with a black jersey with hand drawn flowers and skulls and other designs in various colors. Sebastian Saucedo is lucky that he gets to put this jersey on this season.

Club Puebla (Jozy Altidore)

Jozy Altidore has moved to Liga MX on loan, and he gets to wear Club Puebla’s home jersey on a regular basis. It’s a traditional white jersey with a blue sash and blue sleeves, but what’s included within them is a a graphic featuring different tones of blue. It’s a really nice look, and if Jozy can score some goals in it this season, that will only make it all the more beautiful to watch.

Tigres UANL (Mia Fishel)

Arguably the most in form American striker on the planet plays for Tigres, and her name is Mia Fishel. Tigres’ home jersey is a yellow jersey with a royal blue horizontal stripe across the chest. Tigres is written within the stripe in yellow, and blue Adidas stripes adorn the shoulders. The various sponsors as well as the UANL crest are all in blue across the jersey. However, when you put Fishel 10 on the back, it means you’re rocking with a lethal goalscorer whose star is on the meteoric rise.

There you have it...the drip of the season, the 25 best jerseys for the 2022-23 season from clubs with Americans on the roster. Consider your wallet in turmoil by all the jerseys you’re going to buy, and get to know the people who deliver your mail because they’re going to be busy with all the boxes you’re going to get over the next few weeks.

Hit the comments to let us know which jerseys you like the best and other Yanks Abroad club kits that you hope to add to your collection.