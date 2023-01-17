USMNT midweek viewing guide: Simply the Dest of the Milan Supercoppa derby

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

West Brom v Chesterfield, 3p: Daryl Dike and West Brom are at home at The Hawthorns in FA Cup action.

Also in action:

Antalyaspor v Kayserispor, 9:30a : Haji Wright missed this morning’s cup game with a back injury.

: Haji Wright missed this morning’s cup game with a back injury. Real Sociedad v Mallorca, 1p on ESPN+ : Jonathan Gómez hasn’t been with the first team for La Real much recently. Sociedad faces Matthew Hoppe’s former club in the Copa del Rey.

: Jonathan Gómez hasn’t been with the first team for La Real much recently. Sociedad faces Matthew Hoppe’s former club in the Copa del Rey. Wigan v Luton, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton are on the road in the FA Cup.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton are on the road in the FA Cup. Westerlo v Genk, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds has missed time recently due to injury; Mark McKenzie and Genk are 7 pts clear atop Belgium’s table.

Wednesday

AC Milan v Inter Milan , 2p on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Sergiño Dest and AC Milan face hated rivals Inter in the Super Cup final.

: Sergiño Dest and AC Milan face hated rivals Inter in the Super Cup final. Leeds United v Cardiff, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson meet Cardiff in the third round of the FA Cup. This is a replay match - the teams drew 2-2 two weeks ago on Sunday, Jan 8.

Also in action:

Oostende v Antwerp, 12:30p on ESPN+ : Sam Vines figures to miss this one as he continues recovering from his broken leg.

: Sam Vines figures to miss this one as he continues recovering from his broken leg. Gijón v Valencia, 1p : Yunus Musah has been the subject of much transfer speculation. The 20-year-old and Valencia are on the road in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

: Yunus Musah has been the subject of much transfer speculation. The 20-year-old and Valencia are on the road in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol, 2p : Luca Koleosho could feature for Espanyol in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

: Luca Koleosho could feature for Espanyol in the Copa del Rey round of 16. Celtic v St. Mirren, 2:45p : Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are at home in the Scottish Premiership.

: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are at home in the Scottish Premiership. Crystal Palace v Manchester United , 3p on Peacock : Chris Richards and Palace face a rejuvenated United side in the Premier League.

: Chris Richards and Palace face a rejuvenated United side in the Premier League. Kilmarnock v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman, James Sands and Rangers meet Killie away in the Scottish Prem.

Thursday

Juventus v Monza, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve are in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!