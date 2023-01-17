 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

USMNT midweek viewing guide: Simply the Dest of the Milan Supercoppa derby

Sergiño Dest could feature in one of Italy’s most intense sporting conflicts.

By Justin Moran
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

US Lecce v AC MIlan - Serie A Photo by Donato Fasano/Getty Images

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

  • West Brom v Chesterfield, 3p: Daryl Dike and West Brom are at home at The Hawthorns in FA Cup action.

Also in action:

  • Antalyaspor v Kayserispor, 9:30a: Haji Wright missed this morning’s cup game with a back injury.
  • Real Sociedad v Mallorca, 1p on ESPN+: Jonathan Gómez hasn’t been with the first team for La Real much recently. Sociedad faces Matthew Hoppe’s former club in the Copa del Rey.
  • Wigan v Luton, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and Luton are on the road in the FA Cup.
  • Westerlo v Genk, 2:45p: Bryan Reynolds has missed time recently due to injury; Mark McKenzie and Genk are 7 pts clear atop Belgium’s table.

Wednesday

  • AC Milan v Inter Milan, 2p on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV (free trial): Sergiño Dest and AC Milan face hated rivals Inter in the Super Cup final.
  • Leeds United v Cardiff, 2:45p on ESPN+ (free trial): Jesse Marsch, Tyler Adams, and Brenden Aaronson meet Cardiff in the third round of the FA Cup. This is a replay match - the teams drew 2-2 two weeks ago on Sunday, Jan 8.

Also in action:

  • Oostende v Antwerp, 12:30p on ESPN+: Sam Vines figures to miss this one as he continues recovering from his broken leg.
  • Gijón v Valencia, 1p: Yunus Musah has been the subject of much transfer speculation. The 20-year-old and Valencia are on the road in the Copa del Rey round of 16.
  • Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol, 2p: Luca Koleosho could feature for Espanyol in the Copa del Rey round of 16.
  • Celtic v St. Mirren, 2:45p: Cameron Carter-Vickers and Celtic are at home in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Crystal Palace v Manchester United, 3p on Peacock: Chris Richards and Palace face a rejuvenated United side in the Premier League.
  • Kilmarnock v Rangers, 3p on Paramount+: Malik Tillman, James Sands and Rangers meet Killie away in the Scottish Prem.

Thursday

  • Juventus v Monza, 3p on Paramount+: Weston McKennie and Juve are in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!

More From Stars and Stripes FC

Loading comments...