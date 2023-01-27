USMNT weekend viewing guide: Cup opportunities

It could be an extra eventful weekend abroad, as FA Cup action gives some players a new chance to make an impression and as the transfer window winds down with rumors swirling. Here’s the on-field action we’ll be keeping an eye on this weekend as we watch the USMNT players in action:

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal FC - 3p on ESPN+

Matt Turner could be in for his biggest test since joining Arsenal as his club face Manchester City in FA Cup action on Friday afternoon. Turner has yet to see the field in league play, but has regularly started for Arsenal in tournament action, including Europa League and their first FA Cup match of the year, a 3-0 win over Oxford United three weeks ago. Arsenal and Man City are locked in a battle for the EPL title and though Friday’s cup match has no direct bearing on that race, it will be interesting to see if that intensity carries over to this match.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks is returning to the Bundesliga. After a brief stint with Benfica, where he appeared just twice through the first half of the season, Brooks was released from his contract and returned to Germany. He hopes to reestablish himself with a Hoffenheim side that currently sit three points above the relegation zone. Hoffenheim face a Borussia Mönchengladbach side that have lost their first two matches since returning from the winter break. Joe Scally had started every match for ‘Gladbach prior to the break, but was an unused substitute on Wednesday and came off the bench for 34 minutes last weekend.

Other notes:

Leeds United and their (perhaps growing) cadre of Americans face Accrington Stanley at 7:30a on ESPN+ in FA Cup action.

Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin face Hertha Berlin at 9:30a on ESPN+. It seems that Pefok has some work to do to reclaim his starting role.

Kevin Paredes continues to make appearances off the bench for a Wolfsburg side that have scored eleven goals in their first two matches since returning from the break and now face a Werder Bremen side that have been porous lately, so of course this one will end in a nil-nil draw. The match will be played at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham FC face Sunderland at 10a on ESPN+ in the FA Cup.

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes take on Lens at 11a on beIN Sports. Troyes defense has been poor this season, including a 5-1 loss to Lille in their last match.

Sunday

Juventus v Monza - 9a on Paramount+

Weston McKennie remains with Juventus, at least at the time of this writing, and he continues to feature regularly for the side, though it seems likely that he will make a move yet in this January window. It is a tumultuous time at Juventus, where a 15 point deduction due to transfer shenanigans means they currently find themselves 14 points out of the race for Champions League qualification. The team face Monza this weekend in what could be McKennie’s final match with the squad before a rumored move to the EPL, with Leeds United the current frontrunner in a move that would add him to a midfield that already includes Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams.

Other notes:

The good news is that Sergiño Dest started for AC Milan on Tuesday. The bad news is his side lost 4-0 and while they are currently in second place, they remain in a tight competition for the Champions League spots. Milan host Sassuolo at 6:30a on Paramount+.

Tim Weah continues to get starts at left back for Lille who now face Nice at 7a on beIN Sports. Weah started on the left again Monday in Lille’s Coupe de France win over Pau though he did shift to the right wing later in the match.

Yunus Musah and Valencia face Real Valladolid at 8a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Valencia are looking for their first league win since returning from the World Cup break.

Gio Reyna has come off the bench to score the game winner in two straight matches for Borussia Dortmund. The team face Bayer Leverkusen at 11:30a on ESPN+.

Luca de la Torre received his first league start for Celta Vigo last weekend in the team’s 1-0 loss to Mallorca. They face Athletic Club on Sunday at 12:30p on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes and need to start finding some points as they currently sit tied for the final relegation spot.

Follow along this weekend and let us know what you are watching in the comments section below.