USMNT weekend viewing guide: Soccer, please

What a week it’s been for U.S. Soccer, with drama everywhere you look. Thankfully, we have some actual action on the field to watch this weekend. which includes some Premier League teams facing off in FA Cup action on ESPN+, and some opportunities to catch matches that aren’t typically on network TV. It all starts with a pair of matches on Friday. Let’s see what we have:

Friday

Valencia v Cadiz - 3p on ESPN+

Yunus Musah started Valencia’s first league game following the World Cup break, but played just 57 minutes in the team’s 2-1 loss to Villarreal. With the loss, Valencia remain in 10th place heading into Friday’s match against relegation candidate Cadiz, who have just 12 points through 15 matches and are coming off a 1-1 draw with Almeria. With the long break due to the World Cup, it isn’t shocking that players would need some time to stretch back out to full fitness and Musah saw 20 minutes off the bench on Tuesday for Valencia’s Copa del Rey match, so expect to see him get 60+ minutes again today.

Other notes:

Luca de la Torre saw 25 minutes off the bench for Celta Vigo last weekend and got the start in their midweek Copa del Rey loss to Espanyol on Tuesday. Celta Vigo face Elche at 12:30p on ESPN+.

Saturday

Juventus v Udinese - Noon on CBSSN

Weston McKennie and Juventus get the big network treatment on Saturday when they face Udinese at noon in a game that isn’t behind the Paramount+ paywall, a rare opportunity for those who don’t pay the subscription to see the midfielder in action. McKennie started for Juventus on Wednesday in their return to action, a match that the club won 1-0 over Cremonese to move into third place in the league. They are still seven points back of league-leading Napoli. This weekend, Juventus take on eighth place Udinese, who are coming off a 1-1 draw with Empoli.

Other notes:

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham FC take on Championship side Hull City in FA Cup action at 10a on ESPN+.

Sunday

Cardiff City v Leeds United - 9a on ESPN+

Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, and Jesse Marsch will face Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday morning. Leeds are coming off a 2-2 draw with West Ham in league play, and given that they still sit just two points out of relegation, they should probably prioritize their league survival. Still, with their next match not coming until next Friday, perhaps they will decide they have the minutes to use. Leeds’ opponent this weekend is facing a relegation fight themselves as Cardiff sit just two points out of the Championship relegation spots.

Other notes:

Manchester City and Chelsea FC get an immediate rematch on Sunday at 11:30a on ESPN+ in FA Cup play, just days after City was able to get the 1-0 victory over Chelsea in league play. Unfortunately, Christian Pulisic was forced off early due to injury, and it seems unlikely he will feature on Sunday.

Sergino Dest saw five minutes off the bench in AC Milan’s 2-1 win over Salernitana on Wednesday, and seems back to being in a pretty uncertain position with the Italian side, who face Roma at 2:45p on Paramount+.

A rare League One matchup of Americans and even more rare broadcast on FS2 as Timothy Weah and Lille face Eric Palmer-Brown and Troyes at 2:45. Weah has come off the bench in Lille’s two matches since the World Cup, while EPB continues to see starts for his Troyes side.

Hit the comments to discuss all the matches this weekend.