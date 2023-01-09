USMNT midweek viewing guide: Cups, cups everywhere

There’s no Champions League this week, but we have a full slate of games, including the Premier League, Ligue 1, Liga MX, and cup competitions in England, Italy, Portugal, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Plus, we have Yunus Musah at the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Let’s get into it!

Monday

Oxford United v Arsenal , 3p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Matt Turner and the Gunners are on the road in the third round of the FA Cup.

: Matt Turner and the Gunners are on the road in the third round of the FA Cup. Pachuca v Puebla, 10:10p on TUDN, fuboTV: Mauricio Isais and Liga MX champions Pachuca begin their title defense at home against Puebla.

Also in action:

Hoffenheim v Servette, 9:30a: Justin Che has been in first-team training with Hoffenheim, who have a friendly with a Swiss club.

Tuesday

Borussia Dortmund v Fortuna Düsseldorf, 10a : Gio Reyna and BVB play in a friendly.

: Gio Reyna and BVB play in a friendly. Le Havre v Sochaux, 2:45p: Amir Richardson and Le Havre are first in the table in Ligue 2. Richardson will be joining Reims in Ligue 1 next season.

Also in action:

Sparta Rotterdam v PSV, 3p on GOLTV, fuboTV, Fanatiz : Richy Ledezma came off injured in a reserve match on Friday. PSV are in the KNVB Cup.

: Richy Ledezma came off injured in a reserve match on Friday. PSV are in the KNVB Cup. Varzim v Benfica, 3:45p on fuboTV (free trial): John Brooks and Benfica are into the third round of Portugal’s cup competition.

Wednesday

Real Madrid v Valencia, 2p on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling TV : Yunus Musah and Valencia face Los Blancos at “The Pearl” – King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s the Super Cup semifinal.

: Yunus Musah and Valencia face Los Blancos at “The Pearl” – King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s the Super Cup semifinal. AC Milan v Torino, 3p on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV: Sergiño Dest and Milan are at home in the Coppa Italia round of 16.

Also in action:

Arminia Bielefeld v Gladbach, 8a : George Bello and Joe Scally meet in a friendly.

: George Bello and Joe Scally meet in a friendly. Excelsior v AZ Alkmaar, 12:45p : Djordje Mihailovic and AZ play in the KNVB Cup second round.

: Djordje Mihailovic and AZ play in the KNVB Cup second round. Ajaccio v Reims, 1p : Folarin Balogun and mid-table Reims face Ajaccio, who are fighting to stay above relegation in Ligue 1.

: Folarin Balogun and mid-table Reims face Ajaccio, who are fighting to stay above relegation in Ligue 1. Brest v Lille, 1p on beIN Sports, fuboTV, Sling TV, Fanatiz : Tim Weah and Lille travel to meet Brest in Ligue 1.

: Tim Weah and Lille travel to meet Brest in Ligue 1. Genk v Antwerp, 2:45p : Mark McKenzie and Genk face Antwerp in the quarterfinals of the Belgian cup. Sam Vines still out with a broken leg for Antwerp.

: Mark McKenzie and Genk face Antwerp in the quarterfinals of the Belgian cup. Sam Vines still out with a broken leg for Antwerp. Troyes v Marseille, 3p: Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes host Marseille in Ligue 1.

Thursday

Fulham v Chelsea, 3p: Tim Ream, Jedi Robinson, and Fulham welcome Christian Pulisic and the Blues into Craven Cottage. This match was postponed due to Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Also in action:

Blauw Geel v Utrecht, 2p : Taylor Booth and Utrecht face fourth-division Blauw Geel in the KNVB Cup second round.

: Taylor Booth and Utrecht face fourth-division Blauw Geel in the KNVB Cup second round. Groningen v Spakenburg, 2p: Ricardo Pepi and Groningen meet third-tier Spakenburg in the KNVB Cup.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!