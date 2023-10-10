USMNT midweek viewing guide: International break edition

This week is an international break, so very few clubs are in action, but this article can still be a place for general USMNT discussion this week. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

Grimsby vs Bradford City, 2:30p: Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson is on loan at Bradford from Norwich City, but he may not feature in this EFL Cup match since he was included in Sunday’s US U-23 roster.

Wednesday

US U-23 vs Mexico U-23, 10pm: The Paris Olympics are less than a year away, and the U-23 team has finally begun preparing for the games. There are a lot of exciting young players to watch in this US U-23 team. Taylor Booth, Paxten Aaronson, and Brian Gutiérrez will be attacking options, with midfielders like Tanner Tessmann and Benja Cremaschi. Goalkeeper and fullback look especially strong, with Chris Brady, Bryan Reynolds, Caleb Wiley, and John Tolkin. Let’s see how they do in this friendly.

Also in action:

Germania Reusrath vs Köln, 12p: 19-year-old German-American forward Damion Downs has been featuring in Bundesliga matches for Köln as of late. He could play in this friendly.

Thursday

No games today.

Friday

Huracán vs Estudiantes, 4p: Alan Soñora and brother Joel Soñora have both joined Huracán in Argentina’s top tier. Their club hosts this Copa Argentina quarterfinal.

Also in action:

Chemie Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt, 1p: Paxten Aaronson probably won’t be part of Frankfurt’s friendly, since he was called into US U-23 camp.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!