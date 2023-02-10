USMNT weekend viewing guide: Taking over

There are some intriguing matchups this weekend involving USMNT players, so let’s take a look at some of the ones you’ll want to watch!

Friday

Schalke v Wolfsburg - 2:30p on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes has appeared off the bench in each of the four matches since returning from the winter break, and has picked up a goal and an assist in that time as well. Wolfsburg won the first two matches by a combined 11-0 score line, but have lost the past two including last weekend’s 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich. Wolfsburg currently sit in seventh place, though they are five points back of fifth place Freiburg and European Cup qualifying position. Things should be a bit easier this weekend as they face a Schalke team that once again look destined for relegation, sitting dead last in the table with 11 points through 19 matches, 8 points back of safety.

Other notes:

Sergiño Dest has missed the past couple of matches due to muscular issues and is reportedly out again on Friday as AC Milan face Torino at 2:45p on Paramount+.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen - 9:30a on ESPN+

After a nine match winless streak punctuated by a series of lopsided defeats that have them on the brink of relegation, Hoffenheim released the manager Andre Breitenreiter on Monday and replaced him with Pellegrino Matarazzo of New Jersey, which is apparently the apex of American soccer, so things are certain to go smoothly.

Matarazzo joins defenders John Brooks and Justin Che at Hoffenheim. Brooks has started every match since joining Hoffenheim in January while Che saw his first minutes for Hoffenheim in a Pokal loss to Leipzig a week and a half ago but was not included in last weekend’s squad as the team lost to fellow relegation candidate Bochum 5-2.

Other notes:

Christian Pulisic remains out due to injury, but his Chelsea FC teammates will face West Ham at 7:30a on USA Network.

Gio Reyna continues to be used off the bench for Borussia Dortmund, who have won five straight matches (including a cup win) in their return from the winter break. They take on Werder Bremen at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Chris Richards and Crystal Palace take on Brighton & Hove Albion at 10a on Peacock. Richards has started three straight for Palace and while got his enhanced role due to injuries, he has looked good in his appearances.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson and Fulham FC look to return to their winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest and CONCACAF foe Keylor Navas at 10a on Peacock.

Jordan Pefok and Union Berlin will try to keep pace with Bayern Munich when they face RB Leipzig at 12:30p on ESPN+. Pefok has come off the bench in three straight for Union Berlin but picked up the game winner last weekend against Mainz.

Yunus Musah and Valencia need to get things back on track quickly as they have five losses and a draw in their six matches since returning from the World Cup break, they currently sit just one point out of relegation. Valencia face Atletic Club at 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Atletico Madrid - 10:15a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre looks like he has worked his way into the starting lineup for Celta Vigo as he has started three straight matches and picked up an assist in each of the last two. Celta’s two match winning streak has pulled them up to 12th in the league though they are still only four points ahead of the relegation spots in what is a very crowded bottom half of the La Liga table. To continue their winning streak this weekend, Celta Vigo will need to take out fourth place Atletico Madrid, who are coming off a 1-1 draw with Getafe.

Other notes:

Leeds United let a 2-0 lead over Manchester United slip away on Wednesday and had to settle for a 2-2 draw. Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie started the match, while Brenden Aaronson was used as a substitute after coming back from appendicitis. The two teams will go right back at it on Sunday at 9a on USA Network.

Tim Weah and Lille take on Strasbourg at 9a on beIN Sports. Weah did not start last weekend but was brought in midway through the first half as Lille went on to win 3-1.

Erik Palmer-Brown has started every match this season for Troyes who are looking for their first win in the past six weeks and currently sit just a point our of relegation. They face Reims at 9a on beIN Sports.

Joe Scally is back in his starting position and Borussia Mönchengladbach have four points in from last two matches. They take on Hertha Berlin at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Hit the comments section below to let us know what you’re watching and how things progress this weekend.