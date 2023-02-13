USMNT midweek viewing guide: Pulisic vs Reyna in Champions League

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!
Monday
- Boavista v Casa Pia, 4:15p: Reggie Cannon hasn’t played more than 45’ in a game for Boavista in a month. Boavista are solidly mid-table (10th of 18), and Casa Pia (who briefly included ‘03 American Matthew Leal) are surprisingly 6th in Portugal.
Also in action:
- Jong PSV v Den Haag, 2p: Richy Ledezma and Dante Sealy could feature for PSV’s reserves in this Eerste Divisie match.
- Espanyol v Real Sociedad, 3p on ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, fuboTV: Luca Koleosho and Jonathan Gómez have been mostly on the outside looking in for Espanyol and La Real in La Liga this season.
Tuesday
- AC Milan v Tottenham, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Sergiño Dest and Milan open Champions League knockout play by welcoming Spurs into the San Siro.
Also in action:
- Norwich City v Hull City, 2:45p: Josh Sargent and Norwich have lost 2 straight and are down to 10th in the Championship.
- Tigres v Juárez, 8:05p on TUDN, fuboTV: The Bravos of Juárez recently picked up American brothers Alan and Joel Soñora. They already featured American defender Ventura Alvarado.
- San Luis v América, 10:05p: Alejandro Zendejas will probably miss this one due to an injury he picked up last week.
Wednesday
- Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea, 3p on Paramount+, TUDN, UniMás, fuboTV (free trial), ViX+: Gio Reyna and BVB start Champions League knockout games with Chelsea visiting the Signal Iduna Park. It will be interesting to see if Christian Pulisic plays a role with the Blues.
Also in action:
- Arsenal v Manchester City, 2:30p on Peacock: Matt Turner will likely sit on the bench for this top-of-the-table Premier League clash.
- Preston v Luton Town, 2:45p: Ethan Horvath and Luton have pushed up to 4th in the Championship.
- Stoke City v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are second-to-bottom in the Championship, staring at relegation.
- Sheffield United v Middlesbrough, 3p on ESPN+ (free trial): Zack Steffen and Boro are third in the Championship, one place above competing goalkeeper Ethan Horvath and Luton.
- West Brom v Blackburn, 3p: Daryl Dike and West Brom are 9th in the Championship. Outside promotion playoffs, but one spot above Sargent and Norwich.
- Necaxa v Pumas UNAM, 10:05p on TUDN, fuboTV: Jorge Ruvalcaba and Pumas are on the road to meet Necaxa in the seventh Clausura matchday.
Thursday
- Ajax v Union Berlin, 12:45p on Paramount+, ViX+: Jordan Pefok and Union meet Dutch powerhouse Ajax on the road in the Europa League round of 32.
- Mazatlán v Pachuca, 10p on TUDN, fuboTV: Mauricio Isais and Pachuca are third in Liga MX early in the Clausura.
Also in action:
- Sevilla v PSV, 3p on Paramount+, ViX+: Richy Ledezma might play a bit part role as PSV travel to Seville for Europa League.
- Internacional v EC São José, 7:30p on Premiere 2: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional meet São José in Brazilian club action.
That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!
