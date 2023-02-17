USMNT weekend viewing guide: League influencers

It’s looking like an eventful weekend for USMNT club action, with opportunities to impact both sides of the table. We have matchups against league leading clubs in Germany and France, relegation scraps across Europe, and some unexpected opportunities to gain European Cup competition. Saturday in particular looks pretty eventful, but before we get there let’s check in on Friday’s action.

Friday

Augsburg v Hoffenheim - 2:30p on ESPN+

The arrival of David Wagner was not enough to immediately stop the bleeding for Hoffenheim as they lost 3-1 last weekend to Bayer Leverkusen, extending their winless streak to 10 matches. The club has lost their 3 matches since John Brooks was inserted into the starting lineup, and they gave up 12 goals in those 3 matches. The stretch includes giving up 5 goals to a Bochum team that is also a relegation candidate and had the second worst offensive output prior to that match. This weekend, Hoffenheim will face an Augsburg side that sit just above them in the table, two points ahead in 13th place. Augsburg are coming off a 3-1 loss to Mainz and currently sit 4 points out of the relegation spots.

Saturday

Borussia Mönchengladbach v Bayern Munich - 9:30a on ESPN+

Joe Scally and Borussia Mönchengladbach will get their second shot at Bayern Munich this season when they host the league leaders on Saturday. ‘Gladbach played Bayern to a 1-1 draw in Munich last August, with Scally getting the start and going the full 90. ‘Gladbach need to bounce back from a 4-1 loss to a Hertha Berlin side that is in the relegation scrap, but they’ll have their hands full on Saturday. Bayern Munich have won their last two league matches and are coming off a midweek 1-0 win over PSG in Champions League play.

Other notes:

Luca de la Torre and Celta Vigo suffered a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid and have another tough matchup this weekend with third place Real Sociedad at 8a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

Kevin Paredes continues to make appearances off the bench for Wolfsburg, who face RB Leipzig at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Chris Richards missed last weekend’s Crystal Palace draw with Brighton & Hove Albion due to a back injury. His status for this weekend is unknown as Palace travel to Brentford in a match that can be seen at 10a on Peacock.

Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham FC travel to Brighton this weekend at 10a on Peacock. Fulham picked up another win last weekend and remain in 7th place, tied on points with Brighton, who are just above them in the table.

Christian Pulisic has returned to training but remains out for Chelsea FC as they face a Southampton side who sit at the bottom of the table and are currently without a manager, as they were unable to come to an agreement with Jesse Marsch to take over. This one also kicks off at 10a on Peacock.

Leeds United look to pick up their first win since Weston McKennie joined the side. They are coming off a 2-0 loss to Manchester United last weekend. McKennie, Adams and Leeds face Everton at 10a on USA Network in what is real relegation battle. Everton currently sit in the final relegation spot, just one point behind Leeds. Brenden Aaronson has come off the bench in the past two matches and did not appear prior to that in the loss to Nottingham forest. It’s a sharp drop in minutes after starting the club’s first twenty matches.

Sergiño Dest remains out for AC Milan, who face Monza at noon on Paramount+. Milan are coming off a 1-0 win over Tottenham in Champions League play and defeated Torino by the same score line last weekend.

Sunday

Paris Saint-Germain v Lille - 7a on beIN Sports

Tim Weah has found himself in an interesting position with Lille, where he has started four of five matches and came on early in the first half in the other match. This would seem like good news, but Weah has started two of those matches at left back and two on the right wing, so he hasn’t exactly cemented a regular role with the side. Lille have picked up 10 points over the past 5 matches and currently sit in 5th place in Ligue 1, right on the edge of qualification for European competition. They face PSG this weekend, who are coming off a 1-0 loss to Bayern Munich midweek and a 3-1 loss to Monaco last weekend in league play. PSG still lead the league, though the five point gap with second place Marseille (who defeated PSG in French Cup play a little over a week ago) is a bit tighter than they are used to. The league race could get interesting if Lille are able to pick up a result this weekend.

Other notes:

Erik Palmer-Brown and Troyes continue to struggle finding ways to prevent opponents from scoring scads of goals. They have given up a league worst 52 goals, including 17 over the past five matches. This weekend ,they will take on Montpellier at 9a on beIN Sport.

Jordan Pefok has come off the bench in four straight matches for a Union Berlin side that are on a five match winning streak and currently sit one point behind Bayern Munich in the league table. Union face last place Schalke at 9:30a on ESPN+.

Gio Reyna received his first start for Borussia Dortmund in three months last weekend in BVB’s victory over Werder Bremen, but did not appear midweek in his side’s 1-0 win over Chelsea in Champions League action. They will face Hertha Berlin at 11:30a on ESPN+.

Monday bonus action:

Yunus Musah and Valencia look to break a seven match winless streak as they face Getafe at 3p on ESPN+. The two teams currently sit in the relegation zone in La Liga.

Hit the comments and discuss all the weekend action!