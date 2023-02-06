USMNT midweek viewing guide: Late-game heroics, mid-season drama

Midweek USMNT action is here, with Americans in competition all across Europe. Let’s get into it!

Tuesday

AZ v Utrecht, 12:45p: Djordje Mihailovic was held out of AZ’s last match due to a minor injury. They meet Taylor Booth and Utrecht in the KNVB Cup round of 16. These two sides played a thrilling 5-5 draw in league action 10 days ago.

Also in action:

Molde v Häcken, 10a : Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund has a friendly game with Häcken .

: Danish-American left back Kristoffer Lund has a friendly game with Häcken Grimsby v Luton Town, 2:45p : Ethan Horvath and Luton face fourth-tier opponents in the FA Cup round 4.

: Ethan Horvath and Luton face fourth-tier opponents in the FA Cup round 4. Eintracht Frankfurt v Darmstadt, 2:45p on ESPN+ : Paxten Aaronson, Timmy Chandler, and Frankfurt meet second-tier side Darmstadt in the DFB Pokal round of 16.

: Paxten Aaronson, Timmy Chandler, and Frankfurt meet second-tier side Darmstadt in the DFB Pokal round of 16. Blackpool v Huddersfield, 2:45p: Duane Holmes and Huddersfield are in the relegation zone. They need results to keep their place in the Championship next season.

Wednesday

Olympique Lyon v Lille, 12:15p on FS2, FOX Deportes, FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Sling TV : Tim Weah and Lille play in the Coupe de France round of 16.

: Tim Weah and Lille play in the Coupe de France round of 16. Bochum v Borussia Dortmund , 2:45p on ESPN+ ( free trial ) : Gio Reyna is scoring for fun these days. He and BVB meet Bochum (who sit just above relegation in the Bundesliga) in the DFB Pokal round of 16.

: Gio Reyna is scoring for fun these days. He and BVB meet Bochum (who sit just above relegation in the Bundesliga) in the DFB Pokal round of 16. Manchester United v Leeds United, 3p on USA, Universo, fuboTV, Sling TV: Jesse Marsch has been sacked by Leeds, but the club still features Tyler Adams, Weston McKennie, and Brenden Aaronson. The team is 17th in the Premier League, even on points with 18th-place Everton in the relegation zone. The boys need to fight to stay up, and it won’t be easy as they visit 3rd-place United.

Also in action:

Toulouse v Reims, 12:15p on FOX Soccer Plus, fuboTV ( free trial ) : Folarin Balogun and Reims are in the Coupe de France round of 16.

: Folarin Balogun and Reims are in the Coupe de France round of 16. PSV v Emmen, 12:45p on GOLTV USA, GOLTV Español, fuboTV, Fanatiz : Richy Ledezma and PSV play in the KNVB Cup round of 16.

: Richy Ledezma and PSV play in the KNVB Cup round of 16. Sunderland v Fulham , 2:45p on ESPN+ : Lynden Gooch and Sunderland meet Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham in the FA Cup.

: Lynden Gooch and Sunderland meet Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, and Fulham in the FA Cup. Internacional v Caxias, 7:30p on Premiere 2, SPO Internacional: Johnny Cardoso and Internacional meet Caxias.

Thursday

Estoril v Boavista, 1p: Reggie Cannon and Boavista have action in Liga Portugal.

Also in action:

FC Dallas v Hammarby, 6:30a: Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, Paxton Pomykal and FC Dallas meet Swedish side Hammarby in a preseason friendly.

That’s it! Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below. Let’s see who impresses this week!