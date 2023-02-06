Offical: Jesse Marsch fired as Leeds United head coach

Leeds United are looking for a new coach. First reported by Álvaro de Grado, Jesse Marsch has been fired as Leeds United head coach following a dismal stretch where Leeds only won 2 of the last 17 matches.

Jesse Marsch, despedido del Leeds.



Sin victorias desde noviembre y un puesto por encima del descenso. @relevo pic.twitter.com/uQc8qa0Q0e — Álvaro de Grado (@AlvarodeGrado) February 6, 2023

Marsch was hired back on February 28, 2022 by Leeds United, replacing Marcelo Bielsa and signing a 3-year deal. He helped guide Leeds to safety, keeping them in the Premier League with a final matchday win away to Brentford. Leeds became the first team in 11 years to survive relegation despite being in one of the three relegation spots entering the final matchday.

He is just the third American to coach in the Premier League, after Bob Bradley and David Wagner. He had bolstered his ranks this season by signing USMNT teammates Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson in the summer, and just last week acquired Weston McKennie on loan from Juventus. However, McKennie’s debut via substitute over the weekend was not enough as Leeds fell to Nottingham Forest, which apparently has prompted the change in direction at Elland Road.

Jesse Marsch is considered one of the top candidates to take over as USMNT head coach for the 2026 World Cup cycle. U.S. Soccer has been on record as stating their priority is to hire a sporting director first, however with Marsch now available, it’s unclear whether their timeline changes. U.S. Soccer reportedly has a coaching candidate list that included Zinedine Zidane, Jose Mourinho, and Marcelo Bielsa. Gregg Berhalter, who coached the team through the end of 2022, remains a candidate for the job, but Marsch is considered one that most fans would want to see take over to lead the USMNT into the next World Cup.

Jesse Marsch has just been sacked by Leeds United. Decision made after the recent negative results, confirmed. ⚪️ #LUFC



Leeds board, now working on new head coach appointment. pic.twitter.com/hdn7cUrAV6 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 6, 2023

Update: it has been made official by the club. Assistant coaches Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu also were let go, while Chris Armas remains with the club.

#LUFC can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties — Leeds United (@LUFC) February 6, 2023

