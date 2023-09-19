25 best 2023-24 Yanks Abroad club jerseys

The 2023-24 soccer season has begun for leagues operating outside the United States on the fall/spring calendar, and it has brought with it a lot of movement from Americans playing abroad. There were several players who have moved to new clubs, and with that comes new jerseys that fans will see them play in.

The release of the jerseys for a new season is always anticipated by fans of a club, but also fans of a player. And for fans of the USMNT and USWNT or other Americans playing abroad, there was a ton of heat in the apparel department. Many of you like to collect jerseys of American players, and this year American players have given us several options that we can add to our closets.

So, it’s time to look at 25 of the hottest international club jerseys that will be worn by Americans for the 2023-24 season. They’re arranged by country and in no particular order. If there was a team that had several awesome jerseys, only one was picked as the representative, and the excellent thing is many teams on this list have multiple Americans on their rosters. That means, you can buy multiple of those jerseys to represent all the Americans if you desire.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the best jerseys of the season.

Germany

Borussia Dortmund (Gio Reyna)

Borussia Dortmund always has a classic color combination with the yellow and black, and this year’s home jersey is no exception. With a design that takes the Signal Iduna Stadium elements, we’ll see Gio Reyna wearing this all season long. (Purchase on Fanatics)

Wolfsburg (Kevin Paredes)

Wolfsburg has embranced the neon green in recent years, but their away jersey this year has some pizzazz with the charcoal gray away jersey and the neon green elements on the sleeve. While Ulysses Llanez is still technically a Wolfsburg player, he’s not in Wolfsburg’s plans. However, Kevin Paredes is on the first team and will be rocking this jersey for Die Wölfe.

Eintracht Frankfurt (Paxten Aaronson, Timothy Chandler)

Eintracht Frankfurt always has some terrific jerseys, and this year’s home jersey has diagonal red and black stripes to really pop. Paxten Aaronson and Timothy Chandler will wear this jersey for matches at Deutsche Bank Park.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Joe Scally, Jordan Pefok)

‘Gladbach’s combination of green and black on this away jersey is a cool combination and really stands out from the rest of their jerseys this season. Having Joe Scally and Jordan Pefok play in them will make them look even better.

Italy

Venezia (Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio)

Venezia always brings heat, and this year’s 3rd jersey has a story behind it. The jersey design is based off the shirts of the gondoliers of Venice who push visitors on those world famous gondolas through the canals of the city. Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio will look great in these jerseys, and these will be one of the most highly sought after jerseys anywhere.

Palermo (Kristoffer Lund)

Kristoffer Lund is the newest member of the USMNT, and having just moved to Palermo, he’s given American fans another terrific club jersey option. Palermo’s 3rd jersey is white and has a light blue sash and pink trim on the collar, which is always a near perfect combo. It’s a simple jersey but really stands out in person.

Juventus (Tim Weah, Weston McKennie)

Juventus has Weston McKennie back on the roster, and he’s joined by his USMNT teammate Tim Weah. The away jersey they’ll wear this season is a beautiful one that combines a white jersey with pink and light gray hoops and black trim. They’ll look great on trips away from Allianz Stadium. (Purchase on Fanatics)

AC Milan (Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah)

AC Milan picked up two USMNT players in the offseason in Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah, and AC Milan also stepped it up with a couple terrific jerseys. Their best one is the away jersey, which for USMNT fans should conjure some 2006 vibes with the vertical sash in red and black. There’s a subtle diamond design over the rest of the jersey, and so far Milan has looked great when they take the field in that jersey. (Purchase on Fanatics)

England

Chelsea FC Women (Mia Fishel, Catarina Macario)

Chelsea may not have anyone on the men’s side, but they have the best women’s in England. This year, Mia Fishel and Catarina Macario will play for Chelsea and USWNT fans are super excited to watch them in this really nice away jersey in not just the WSL but the UEFA Women’s Champions League as well. (Purchase on Fanatics)

AFC Bournemouth (Tyler Adams)

Up the Cherries! Tyler Adams has moved to Bournemouth and when he finally makes his debut for the club, the home jersey is going to be one of the more popular options for USMNT fans. Red and black vertical stripes is just a classic combination and Adams 18 will look great on the back when you purchase it.

Crystal Palace (Chris Richards)

Fans really need to stop sleeping on Crystal Palace, because they always embrace the “look good, feel good, play good” mantra. Their home jerseys are magnificent, from the split red and blue to the sublimated design. Chris Richards jerseys should be more prevalent among the fanbase, and Palace is helping you out with this jersey.

Nottingham Forest (Matt Turner, Ethan Horvath)

We show some love to the goalkeepers! Matt Turner is the starter at Nottingham Forest now, and while Ethan Horvath is on the roster, he sadly wasn’t registered to the team’s Premier League roster for the fall, leaving him in limbo. Still, the yellow goalkeeper jersey with red trim is a great option for those who want to represent the netminders.

Coventry City (Haji Wright)

Haji Wright moved to Coventry City in the offseason, and their away jersey this season employs a checkered pattern in navy and red. It’s a great style for a guy who we hope will score a ton of goals to help get Coventry City promoted.

Norwich City (Josh Sargent)

It’s really unfortunate that Josh Sargent will be sidelined for a while due to injury, because he had started the season off so well with his goal production. They love Sargent in Norwich, so much that he’s the model for their incredible 3rd jersey that combines different shades of purple into an electric design. The yellow on the jersey pops ferociously, making this a must have.

West Bromwich Albion (Daryl Dike)

Daryl Dike continues to play well for West Brom, and their 3rd jersey will look great on the field when he scores goals for them this season. A navy jersey with a red pattern that forms a sash makes for a really cool concept. They even have a bit of red on the right sleeve just to make it pop even more.

France

AS Monaco (Folarin Balogun)

One of the most anticipated transfers of the summer for USMNT fans was Folarin Balogun leaving Arsenal for Monaco. And Balogun walked into a club that has one of the more well known home jerseys that matches the principality’s flag. The red portion of the jersey has a design that looks very similar to herringbone, but Balogun’s gonna be scoring several goals in this jersey, we can feel it.

Belgium

Genk (Mark McKenzie)

Mark McKenzie comes back to help lead the Genk defense, and this year’s home jersey combines a royal blue and a light blue in vertical stripes. We’ll see McKenzie playing in this jersey in the Belgian league and the Europa Conference League this season.

Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven (Malik Tillman, Sergiño Dest, Ricardo Pepi)

PSV America is here, and with 3 Americans now on the squad (and Earnie Stewart as the sporting director), a ton of eyes will be on this team. Their home jersey takes their normal vertical stripes, but puts everything in red with white sleeve cuffs and a collar. The only question is whether Tillman, Dest, or Pepi will be the name you put on the back. (Purchase on Fanatics)

Portugal

Benfica (Benfica B - Josh Wynder; Benfica Women - Paige Almendariz)

Benfica has an really cool away jersey this season with vertical center stripes in blue, yellow, white, green, and red. Josh Wynder will wear this jersey for Benfica B, while Paige Almendariz is on Benfica’s women’s team and will also wear this jersey in competition this season.

Scotland

Celtic FC (Cameron Carter-Vickers)

Celtic jerseys are always classic. They routinely have at least one jersey that’s a showstopper, and this year it’s the home jersey. They take their traditional green hoops and flared them a bit with a design that creates the hoops and keeps the design looking great. The black trim on the collar, torso, and sleeve cuffs brings it all together. (Purchase on Fanatics)

Hungary

Ferencváros (Henry Wingo)

Ferencváros is a team that many fans have seen in Champions League in recent years. This year, they’re in the Europa Conference League, and Henry Wingo will be playing for them. Their away jersey is a carryover from last season, but why wouldn’t you keep this beautiful jersey? Green and black mixing together to form a terrific jersey, and you can almost guarantee you’ll be the only person in your area with a Ferencváros jersey if you find this one and add it to your collection.

Mexico

Club América (Men - Alex Zendejas, Ralph Orquin; Femenil - Sabrina Enciso, Sarah Luebbert)

Club América’s away jersey this year has a retro feel to it. A royal blue jersey that is lighter than more recent options, it’s coupled with yellow and red trim on the sleeves and the collar. Alex Zendejas and Ralph Orquin will wear this for the men’s squad, while Sabrina Enciso and Sarah Luebbert will wear it for the women’s team. It’s just a really cool look for América, probably the biggest club in North America. (Purchase on Fanatics)

Pumas Femenil (Stephanie Ribeiro, Sindia Arteaga, Aerial Chavarin, Liceth Pinzon)

Pumas jerseys are always really cool, but this away jersey really highlights the puma. Pumas Femenil has 4 Americans - Stephanie Ribeiro, Sindia Arteaga, Aerial Chavarin, and Liceth Pinzon - on the team, and the navy jersey with the gold trim and gold puma large and in charge on the front of the jersey always makes for a winner. (Purchase on Fanatics)

Australia

Newcastle Jets Women (Murphy Agnew, Izzy Nino, Maggie Shaw)

The A-League Women will have quite a few Americans playing there this season, and 3 of them will play in this lovely away kit for the Newcastle Jets. Navy blue with gold lines at the bottom of the jersey, it’s a simple design that stands out and looks great.

Perth Glory Women (Gabriella Coleman, Rylee Baisden)

Perth Glory combines purple and orange in their home jersey, and it’s a wild pattern that somehow comes together. Gabriella Coleman and Rylee Baisden are the Americans that will play in Western Australia this season with one of the better jerseys on that side of the world

There you have it, the 25 best club jerseys for the 2023-24 season. Before the money in your wallet runs away from you, hit the comments to let us know which ones are your favorite, even if it didn’t make this list.