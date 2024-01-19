USMNT weekend viewing guide: Appreciate the view

Unique opportunity sounds like a bad sales pitch or the start to some spam emails, but there really is another rare chance to watch Folarin Balogun in action on network television this weekend. You can also catch Matt Turner over the air, as well as a plethora of the usual streaming options to see some of your favorite USMNT players. Here’s what we are watching this weekend:

Friday

Mainz v Union Berlin - 2:30p on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson received his first start in over two months last weekend as Union Berlin visited seventh place SC Freiburg and held them to a scoreless draw. The result leaves Union Berlin in fifteenth place heading into this weekends match against sixteenth place Mainz, again on the road. Mainz is just three points behind Berlin so this is a vital six point match in the race to avoid relegation.

Saturday

Arsenal v Crystal Palace - 7:30a on USA Network

Chris Richards and Crystal Palace will have their hands full with Arsenal this weekend. Richards played 90 minutes again last weekend in Palace’s 3-1 win over Brentford to snap an eight match winless streak but midweek the team fell 1-0 to Everton in FA Cup action. They’ll now face an Arsenal side that are in fourth place, just five points back of league leading Liverpool.

Freiburg v Hoffenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks did not appear for Hoffenheim last weekend in the teams 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich. Brooks had started three straight matches for his club heading into the Winter break but was unused in their return. The team is now in eighth place and face a Freiburg side just one points ahead of them in the table.

Koln v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Giovanni Reyna saw just two minutes off the bench last weekend in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Darmstadt, though it was enough time to pick up a yellow card. Amidst growing rumors that Reyna will be departing Dortmund, perhaps as soon as this January, it seems like Reyna’s minutes will continue to be limited while he remains with the club.

Heidenheim v Wolfsburg - 9:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney has started every match this season for a Heidenheim side that has ten points from their last four matches and have played themselves into ninth place in the Bundesliga table. Meanwhile, Kevin Paredes is struggling with a thigh injury that kept him out of the squad last weekend for eleventh place Wolfsburg.

Darmstadt v Eintracht Frankfurt - 9:30a on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson was an unused substitute last weekend and has not appeared in Eintracht Frankfurt’s last four matches. The team currently sits in sixth place heading into their matchup against last place Darmstadt.

Rodez v Monaco - 11:30a on FS2

Folarin Balogun and Monaco will take on second tier Rodez AF on Saturday morning in a rare opportunity for most fans to watch the American forward. The match will be aired on FS2 in America as Balogun looks to break a scoreless drought dating back to late November.

Brentford v Nottingham Forest - 12:30p on NBC

Fans will also have a potential opportunity to watch Matt Turner on broadcast television as Nottingham Forest’s match with Brentford will be aired on NBC. Turner was an unused substitute in Forest’s midweek 3-2 win over Blackpool but he has started his teams last five league matches including two straight wins over Newcastle and Manchester United. The six points have pulled Forest out of the relegation zone and into fifteenth place but a pending Financial Fair Play investigation could see them docked points that will drop them right back into the relegation zone. They face a Brentford side this weekend that currently sit one point behind them in the table.

Udinese v AC Milan - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan handled AS Roma 3-1 last weekend as Pulisic started the match and went eighty minutes while Musah came on late and helped his side see out the victory. Milan remain in third place, nine points back of league leading Inter Milan, heading into this weekends matchup with 16th place Udinese.

Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad - 3p on ESPN+

Luca de la Torre was a substitute again last weekend as Celta Vigo drew 1-1 with Mallorca but he got the start midweek in Copa del Ray round of sixteen play and picked up an assist and a stunning backheel goal in the clubs 3-1 win over Valencia. It was Luca’s first goal across all competitions this season and his fourth assist. Perhaps the result will get him a boost of confidence or eyed for additional playing time as Celta Vigo look to separate themselves from the relegation pack. Currently the team are just two points out of the relegation zone and they face sixth place Real Sociedad this weekend.

Sunday

Utrecht v PSV - 6:15a on ESPN+

Sergino Dest, Malik Tillman and Ricardo Pepi look to continue PSV’s perfect run through the Eredivisie as they visit Utrecht early Sunday. Dest picked up an assist last weekend in the team’s 3-1 win over Excelsior, Tillman also started and played the first 76’, while Pepi came on for the final 14’ in relief of hat-trick scoring Luuk de Jong to help his side see out the win.

Sheffield United v West Ham United - 9a on USA Network

Auston Trusty hast started 13 straight matches for Sheffield United though the team has just eight points over that period and currently sit bottom of the table with nine points total. They face sixth place West Ham this weekend.

Borussia Monchengladbach v Augsburg - 11:30a on ESPN+

Jordan Pefok returned from injury to see 24 minutes off the bench and pick up a goal in Borussia Monchengladbach’s 3-1 win over third place Stuttgart last weekend. Joe Scally started the match for Gladbach and went the full 90 at right back. Gladbach currently sit in tenth place and face an Augsburg side just two points below them in the table.

Real Betis v Barcelona - 12:30p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso is apparently dealing with an ankle injury but did make the bench for Real Betis for the first time last weekend in the teams 1-0 win over Granada though he didn’t see the field. Seventh place Betis will now face Barcelona who are currently in fourth place, eight points behind league leading Girona, and seven back of Real Madrid.

Lecce v Juventus - 2:45p on Paramount+

Weston McKennie missed Juventus’ 3-0 win over Sassuolo on Tuesday as he was serving a yellow card suspension but Timothy Weah came on and played 33 minutes in the second half for the club as they maintained their second place position, two points back of Inter Milan. They will face thirteenth place Lecce this weekend who have just 21 points on the season and though they are currently in thirteenth place they are just four points ahead of Hellas Verona in eighteenth, the final relegation position.