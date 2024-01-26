USMNT weekend viewing guide: A Plus weekend

FA Cup action joins the ESPN+ parade this weekend that normally features Bundesliga and Eredivisie action. In addition, the USMNT quartet making their way in Serie A will feature on Paramount+ this weekend. If you’re without either streaming platform, it will be a rough weekend, though in the guide you’ll see that there are a couple of La Liga matches being simulcast on ESPN Deportes as well. Here’s where you can catch those matches as well as the rest of this weekend’s slate:

Friday

Eintracht Frankfurt v Mainz - 2:30p on ESPN+

Paxten Aaronson did not make it off the bench last weekend for Eintracht Frankfurt, their fifth straight match in which he did not appear. Frankfurt drew the match and remain in sixth place heading into their match with relegation-threatened Mainz.

Saturday

Hoffenheim v Heidenheim - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks was on the bench for a second straight week as Hoffenheim fell 3-2 at the hands of Freiburg last weekend. Meanwhile, Lennard Maloney has started every match this season for Heidenheim and is coming off a 1-1 draw with Wolfsburg. The club remains in ninth place in the league.

Wolfsburg v Koln - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes played 30 minutes for Wolfsburg last weekend in the team’s 1-1 draw with Heidenheim. It was the seventh straight match for Wolfsburg in which they have scored one or fewer goals this season. They remain in 11th place and will need to figure out how to score more consistently if they are to move into the top 10.

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion - 10a on ESPN+

Auston Trusty has been starting Premier League matches for Sheffield United since late September, but was not included in the squad for their last FA Cup match, a 4-0 drubbing of League Two side Gillingham FC. Things will be considerably tougher for the team this weekend as they take on Brighton, who are seventh in the Premier League standings.

Juventus v Empoli - Noon on Paramount+

Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Juventus continue to keep pace with Inter Milan near the top of the Serie A table, currently leading by one point but with Inter having a game in hand advantage. Juventus take on relegation-threatened Empoli this weekend and will have to avoid looking past them to next weekend’s top of the table clash with Inter.

Bayer Leverkusen v Borussia Mönchengladbach - 12:30p on ESPN+

Jordan Pefok scored in his second straight match since returning from injury, but Borussia Mönchengladbach’s fell last weekend 2-1 to Augsburg. Joe Scally also started and played 90’ as ‘Gladbach stayed on 20 points in 12th place on the season. They face league-leading Bayer Leverkusen this weekend, who are leading the league by four points and have yet to suffer their first loss of the season.

PSV v Almere City - 12:45p on ESPN+

PSV were eliminated from the KNVB Cup on Wednesday as they suffered just their second loss across all competitions this season, falling to Feyenoord 1-0. It was the second time in a week that PSV dropped points as they also drew with Utrecht last weekend. They will look to bounce back immediately and keep their undefeated Eredivisie season rolling as they face Almere City on Saturday afternoon.

Fulham v Newcastle United - 2p on ESPN+

Antonee Robinson continues to start but Tim Ream has yet to regain his role after coming back from injury as the club heads into an FA Cup match against Newcastle United. Newcastle are having a disappointing follow up season to their fourth place finish last year and currently sit in 10th place in the EPL, three spots ahead of Fulham.

AC Milan v Bologna - 2:45p on ESPN+

Christian Pulisic, Yunus Musah and AC Milan have won four straight matches and currently sit seven points back of league-leading Juventus. They face a Bologna side this weekend who currently sit in seventh place but trail Milan by 13 points, as there is a sharp drop from Milan in third to a cluster of teams separated by just three points in positions 4-9.

Olympique Marseille v Monaco - 3p on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun is still looking to break his scoreless streak as fourth place Monaco take on seventh place Marseille on Saturday afternoon. It’s been over two months since Balogun last scored for his club, and he has just four goals in twenty matches this season.

Mallorca v Real Betis - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso stepped right into the starting lineup and didn’t look out of place in his 73 minutes against Barcelona. Real Betis were tied 2-2 when Johnny left the match, but ended up falling 2-4. Betis remain just inside the top ten of La Liga and within four points of sixth place Real Sociedad and qualification for European competitions next season.

Sunday

Celta Vigo v Girona - 8a on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Luca de la Torre was back in the starting lineup for Celta Vigo last weekend, but the team fell 1-0 to Real Sociedad to remain just two points out of the relegation positions in La Liga. They face a shocking Girona side this weekend who currently have a one point lead for the league title, though they also have played one additional match compared to the other top four teams.

Liverpool v Norwich City - 9:30a on ESPN+

Josh Sargent will get a chance to play against top flight competition as Norwich City take on Liverpool and their outgoing coach Jurgen Klopp in FA Cup action on Sunday morning.

Union Berlin v Darmstadt - 9:30a on ESPN+

Brenden Aaronson and Union Berlin continue to scuffle dangerously close to the relegation zone, falling again last weekend 1-0 to Bayern Munich. Berlin are just three points ahead of a cluster of teams that are tied for last place in the league, a group which includes their opponent this weekend.

Borussia Dortmund v Bochum - 11:30a on ESPN+

Rumors continue to swirl that Gio Reyna will be headed to England or France this transfer window. However, as of the writing of this article, he remains with Dortmund and continues to come off the bench, most recently in their 4-0 win over Köln last weekend. Dortmund currently sit in fifth place, just out of Champions League qualification, though tied on 33 points with RB Leipzig.

