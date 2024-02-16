USMNT weekend viewing guide: Johnny on the spot

Johnny Cardoso is off to a hot start since joining Real Betis, including picking up his first assist last weekend. The PSV trio look to continue their undefeated Eredivisie season, and the USMNT contingent in Italy look to hang with the big boys. There is quite a bit of meaningful action this weekend and it starts on Friday, so let’s get to it.

Friday

PSV Eindhoven v Heracles - 2p on ESPN+

Ricardo Pepi continues to come off the bench for PSV Eindhoven, but scored his 5th goal last weekend as PSV defeated FC Volendam 5-1. Pepi has scored his five goals in just 229 minutes of play this season, a remarkable (and likely unsustainable) pace. While Pepi continues to come off the bench in his super sub role and Malik Tillman also came off the bench last weekend in his return from injury, Sergiño Dest continues to start for undefeated PSV, who have only 2 draws in league play this season. PSV face Heracles on Friday evening, a side that are just four points out of the relegation playoff spot, but are coming off a 3-2 win over bottom of the table Vitesse.

Saturday

Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund - 9:30a on ESPN+

Kevin Paredes started and played 74 minutes last weekend in Wolfsburg’s 1-0 loss to Union Berlin. Wolfsburg are looking for their first win in two months and have fallen to 12th place in the Bundesliga standings. They face a Borussia Dortmund side that have won four of five since returning from the winter break, their lone slip up coming in a scoreless draw with Heidenheim. In each of Dortmund’s victories, they have scored at least three goals. The first time the teams played this season, in late September, Paredes was not included in the matchday squad and Wolfsburg fell to Dortmund 1-0.

Hoffenheim v Union Berlin - 9:30a on ESPN+

John Brooks was out last week for Hoffenheim due to a yellow card accumulation suspension as his side drew with Köln 1-1. Brooks had started the previous two matches for Hoffenheim, which were also both draws. Brooks and Hoffenheim will be facing Union Berlin and Brenden Aaronson this weekend in a rematch of their 2-0 victory in September. Aaronson started that September loss, but was pulled at halftime and has only started two matches since then.

Heidenheim v Bayer Leverkusen - 9:30a on ESPN+

Lennard Maloney picked up his first Bundesliga goal last weekend as Heidenheim defeated Werder Bremen 2-1. Maloney has started every match for Heidenheim this season, and the team is now in 9th place and undefeated in their last eight matches. They will face league-leading Beyer Leverkusen, who have not suffered a Bundesliga defeat this season and defeated Heidenheim 4-1 in their first matchup this season.

Fulham v Aston Villa - 10a on Peacock

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson both played the full 90 for Fulham last weekend in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth that saw the sides swap places in the EPL table, with Fulham now in 12th place. The three points also pulled Fulham a full 10 points out of the relegation zone. They now face fifth place Aston Villa, who are just a point out of Champions League position.

Nottingham Forest v West Ham United - 10a on Peacock

Nottingham Forest is still looking for their first win since benching Matt Turner in favor of Matz Sels as well as bringing in Giovanni Reyna from Dortmund. Reyna has played a handful of minutes the past two weeks, but has thus far been unable to make a difference for the Forst side that are coming off a 3-2 loss to Newcastle United and are in 16th place, just two points removed from the relegation zone.

Hellas Verona v Juventus - Noon on Paramount+

Tim Weah received his first start in over a month for Juventus and joined Weston McKennie in the starting lineup but their team fell 1-0 to 16th place Udinese and dropped seven points back of Inter Milan. Juventus now face Hellas Verona, who are in the relegation zone in 18th place.

RB Leipzig v Borussia Monchengladbach - 12:30p on ESPN+

Joe Scally saw his 12-match starting streak snapped last weekend as he came off the bench for the final 20 as Borussia Mönchengladbach was held to a scoreless draw by last place Darmstadt, who picked up just their twelfth point of the season. Jordan Pefok started the match, but had to be subbed in stoppage time of the first half due to a hamstring injury. Pefok initially tried to play through the injury, but was unable to continue. ‘Gladbach remain six points out of the relegation zone and now face fifth place RB Leipzig, who are coming off a 1-0 loss to Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Celta Vigo v FC Barcelona - 12:30p on ESPN+

Luca de la Torre has started four straight for Celta Vigo, but his side fell 3-2 to Getafe last weekend and slipped into 17th place, just three points ahead of Cadiz and the relegation zone. Celta Vigo now face third place Barcelona, who have two of three but are coming off a 3-3 draw with Granada and are 10 points back of Real Madrid in the race for the La Liga title.

Sunday

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion - 9a on USA Network

Auston Trusty was benched last weekend and Sheffield United snapped a seven-match winless streak as they defeated fellow relegation candidate Luton Town 3-1. Trusty had started 16 straight matches, but Sheffield had won just twice in that stretch, though they had also failed to win prior to him joining the starting lineup. Last weekend’s victory was just the team’s third win of the season. On Sunday, they will face a Brighton & Hove Albion side that they played to a 1-1 draw in November.

Monaco v Tolouse - 9a on beIN Sports

Folarin Balogun saw 10 minutes off the bench last weekend as Monaco moved into third place with a 3-2 win over second place Nice. Balogun entered the match shortly after his team scored their third to retake the lead in what was a back and forth affair. On Sunday, Monaco will again face a Toluse side that they saw in late December, a match which Monaco won 2-1 with Balogun earning the penalty on the deciding goal.

Monza v AC Milan - 2:45p on Paramount+

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah both started Thursday in AC Milan’s 3-0 win over Stade Rennais in Europa League action. Pulisic has also started every match in which he’s been fit for Milan, while Yunus Musah received his first start in two months as he played the full 90. Milan have won seven of nine and face a Monza side that is coming off a pair of scoreless draws.

Real Betis v Deportivo Alaves - 3p on ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Johnny Cardoso continues to start and be a key figure for Real Betis since joining the club in mid January. Betis lost to Dynamo Zagreb 1-0 on Thursday in Europa Conference League play, with Johnny playing the full 90. Last weekend, Betis defeated Cadiz 2-0 as Johnny picked up an assist after pressing high and forcing a turnover to open the scoring. The win moved Betis into sixth place. On Sunday, they face Deportivo Alavés, who are middle of the table with 27 points and are coming off a 1-1 draw with Villarreal.

Follow all the action in the comments!