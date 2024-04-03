For some players, the journey to first-team minutes and first-division experience can be a long wait, lasting into the early 20s and sometimes even further. For others, their trip up the ladder is a rapid ascent, having landed in the right environment that facilitates quick progression to the top of the sport. Damion Downs recently scored his first Bundesliga goal for 1. FC Köln, checking off another box on the traditional upward path for a well-regarded prospect. The 19-year-old dual-national striker is in the midst of a heated relegation battle, with his club requiring further production from the teenager.

Born in the Bavarian town of Werneck, Downs competed with 1. FC Schweinfurt 05 and FC Ingolstadt. Seeking a different “sporting path,” Köln paid a record six-figure transfer fee to the latter club to acquire the “great talent,” signing him to a youth contract through the summer of 2023. He was a star last season with the U-19 team, opening the schedule on a searing run of form that included five goals and seven assists in five matches. After dealing with a serious meniscus injury that required months of rehabilitation, his return came just in time for a hero turn in the DFB-Pokal der Junioren (German U-19 Cup), bagging an assist in the semifinal round and a brace in the 4-3 final against Schalke, including the game-winning header in the 108th minute – the experience was described as “the best week of [his] life so far.”

In the midst of his success at the youth level, the club began including him in the match-day roster for the senior squad, spurred on by a hat-trick in a friendly. Downs was on the bench for matches against VfL Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund. He also made three appearances with the reserve team in the fourth-tier Regionalliga West, notching an assist in a 3-0 win over Rot Weiss Ahlen.

After adapting well to first-team training, Köln rewarded him with a professional contract through June of 2026. “Damion has continued to develop since he signed for our U17s,” expressed head of first-team football Thomas Kessler. “Despite one or two setbacks at such a young age, he has proven what qualities he possesses with our very successful U19 class this season. We are pleased that we can continue on this path together with Damion and are convinced that he can take the next steps towards professional football with our coaching team.”

This season, Downs has mainly stuck with the second team, scoring 7 goals in 17 fixtures, missing one week due to a head injury. His senior Bundesliga debut came in an early 2-1 loss to Werder Bremen, playing seven minutes at midfielder. He came devastatingly close to his first goal, but the header clanged off of the post. Despite a brief three-match run in the first team, the fans voted him Player of the Month for September, praised as a “beacon of hope in the attack department.”

His return to the senior level waited until March, but Downs justified the manager’s faith four minutes after being introduced into the Rhineland derby. His well-taken finish secured a 3-3 draw with Borussia Mönchengladbach, cutting inwardly to receive the ball before finishing at a tight angle to the far post with his left foot. Every fixture is crucial as Köln is mired in a dogfight at the bottom of the table, one point behind Mainz for spot in the relegation playoffs. To that end, the attacker has been utilized in three consecutive matches with the hopes of producing additional magic.

“Damion absolutely deserves it,” said manager Timo Schultz. “He has done very well in training and has recently drawn attention to himself in the U21 team... The boy brings a lot to the table, but he simply needs to become clearer, become more robust, and get more into adult football. But he is another highly talented player that we want to promote.”

At the international level, Downs is eligible to play for Germany and the United States. He has been in camp with his birth nation at the U-19 level and accepted a call-up to the U-20 team for the latter program. The opportunity to represent the American side of his family was described as “an honor.” However, GEISSBLOG reported that both federations remain interested and are “battling” for his future commitment.

A tall, athletic, rangy centre-forward with excellent pace and standing over 6’3”, Downs is also capable of lining up at attacking midfielder, false nine, and on the wing. He is described as having “a touch of Miroslav Klose” in his game, noted for being “difficult to predict” with “strength in one-on-one situations.” US Soccer Collective co-signs the assessment, praising him as “a tall and speedy attacker with good vision, passing ability, and feel for getting on the ball in different ways,” suggesting that his best use would be “playing off of a more traditional striker.”

“He showed what quality he has,” his Köln manager told Kicker. “Damion is a physically very strong player who feels most comfortable in the center next to another player so he can best exploit his strengths. Due to his pace, Damion can also be used on the wing. [I want him] somewhere in the front row. In order to get in, slide into the team and maybe not get the maximum pressure in the front line, a wing position might also be a good starting position.”

Downs is at the very beginning of his career, only having made six appearances in the Bundesliga and fighting for his spot in the rotation at Köln. However, strikers are not judged upon their age or experience but the quantity of production. If he is able to begin scoring with any regularity, then there may be an opportunity for him to take on a more prominent place in the USMNT set-up with two years remaining until the 2026 World Cup.