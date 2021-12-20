USA vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina, 2021 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team ended their 2021 with a 1-0 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina on Saturday night. The 89th minute goal by Cole Bassett was the difference for the USMNT in a match where Bosnia’s Amar Begić received a straight red card in the 40th minute. Despite the man advantage, the USMNT left it very late with the Bassett goal to set the record for wins in a calendar year.

There were a few notable performances, but overall the SSFC community rated the players with mostly 5s and 6s. It was the performance of a veteran that earned the top honors, as Jordan Morris had the highest rating and won SSFC Man of the Match with his play.

Here’s how you in the SSFC community rated everyone’s performance:

Jordan Morris - 6.88

Walker Zimmerman - 6.65

Matt Turner - 6.59

Cole Bassett - 6.43

Jonathan Gomez - 6.30

Henry Kessler - 5.57

Bryan Reynolds - 5.52

Brooks Lennon - 5.41

Johnny Cardoso - 5.23

Jesús Ferreira - 5.06

Cade Cowell - 5.01

George Bello - 5.00

Gyasi Zardes - 4.94

Kellyn Acosta - 4.91

Cristian Roldan - 4.63

Ricardo Pepi - 4.50

Jackson Yueill - 4.05

—

Gregg Berhalter - 4.28

Referee Keylor Herrera (CRC) - 5.93

Do you think the community got it right with Jordan Morris as the Man of the Match? Hit the comments and discuss!