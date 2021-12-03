Gregg Berhalter names December USMNT roster

The United States Men’s National Team will gather for a December Camp ahead of a friendly against Bosnia & Herzegovina on December 18th. Today, head coach Gregg Berhalter announced the 26-man roster of players who will head to camp in LA this weekend.

The roster is a very experimental one, with several young players that are getting their first opportunities with the USMNT. While this camp occurs outside a FIFA window, Berhalter was able to call in some players from international teams, like Bryan Reynolds and Johnny Cardoso.

One player that makes the roster that fans will be excited about is Jonathan Gomez, a Mexican-American who plays for Louisville City and has been considering his international future with both the USMNT and Mexico. D.C. United’s Kevin Paredes, who trained with the USMNT ahead of this past summer’s Gold Cup, also heads to camp. Seven players on this roster are taking part in their first USMNT camp, while 12 players on this roster enter camp with zero USMNT caps.

The team also welcomes back Aaron Long and Jordan Morris, both of whom have missed the majority of 2021 due to injury. No players who are currently still on teams in the MLS Cup Playoffs were called into the team.

The 26-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): John Pulskamp (Sporting Kansas City), Gabriel Slonina (Chicago Fire), Matt Turner (New England Revolution; 12/0)

DEFENDERS (11): George Bello (Atlanta United), Justin Che (FC Dallas), Jonathan Gomez (Louisville City), Kobi Henry (Orange County SC), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Kevin Paredes (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (7): Taylor Booth (Bayern Munich II), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

