USMNT to face Uruguay in Kansas City

The United States Men’s National Team will test themselves against a traditional soccer power in June. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT will host Uruguay in a friendly on June 5th at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. Kickoff time is set for 5pm ET and will be shown on Fox, Univision, and TUDN.

Uruguay, who have won 2 World Cups and 2 Olympic titles that preceded the World Cup, are currently ranked 13th in the world. They qualified for the 2022 World Cup and will play in Group H with Portugal, Ghana, and South Korea.

The USMNT last faced Uruguay in a September 2019 friendly in St. Louis. That match ended in a 1-1 draw. All time, the USMNT have 2 wins, 2 losses, and 3 draws against La Celeste. Uruguay is expected to bring most of its stars to the United States, including Luis Suarez, Fede Valverde, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godín, and Diego Rossi.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup. Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar. Once again we’ll have the benefit of outstanding facilities in Kansas City and a venue that has shown tremendous support for the National Team.”

The USMNT now have their June schedule confirmed, beginning with a June 1st friendly against Morocco in Cincinnati before heading to Kansas City. After the Uruguay match, they begin the group stage of Concacaf Nations League with a June 10th match against Grenada in Austin, followed by a trip to Estadio Cuscatlán on June 14th to face El Salvador.

