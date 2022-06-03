USA vs. Morocco, 2022 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had a dominating 3-0 victory over Morocco on Wednesday night at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati. The performance put forth by the USMNT was a very good one, showing an effort to take the game to the visitors. Goals by Brenden Aaronson and Tim Weah in the first half combined with a Haji Wright penalty in the 2nd half to secure the win over the World Cup-bound Atlas Lions. The USMNT also conceded a penalty, but Matt Turner was able to see the ensuing kick ricochet off the crossbar and was able to secure the rebound to keep the clean sheet.

Several players stood out on the night with their performance, and the SSFC community reflected that in their player ratings. However, only one can take the Man of the Match honors, and that went to Christian Pulisic. He assisted on the opening goal by Brenden Aaronson, and he was world class throughout the evening for the United States.

The other ratings, including those for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter and referee Ismael Cornejo:

Christian Pulisic - 8.52

Brenden Aaronson - 8.35

Tim Weah - 8.29

Matt Turner - 8.22

Walker Zimmerman - 6.90

Luca de la Torre - 6.84

Yunus Musah - 6.79

Haji Wright - 6.79

Tyler Adams - 6.71

Antonee Robinson - 6.45

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 6.19

Reggie Cannon - 6.18

Weston McKennie - 6.05

Joe Scally - 6.01

Aaron Long - 6.01

Jesus Ferreira - 5.73

Malik Tillman - 5.91

—

Gregg Berhalter - 7.37

Referee Ismael Cornejo (SLV) - 6.06

Did the community get it right? Was Christian Pulisic your Man of the Match? Discuss it all in the comments!