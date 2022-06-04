USA vs. Uruguay, 2022 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team have another big test ahead of them in this June window, but this one may be the biggest. The USMNT are in Kansas City to take on Uruguay in a friendly tomorrow afternoon at Children’s Mercy Park.

The USMNT are riding high off a 3-0 victory over Morocco Wednesday night in Cincinnati, but they meet the 13th ranked team in the world in La Celeste, a team who has only conceded 1 goal so far in 2022. They are coming off a 3-0 demolition of Mexico in Phoenix.

With the match on a Sunday afternoon on Fox, it’s a chance for Americans to see if the USMNT has what it takes to play the better teams in the world at this fall’s World Cup. They also make final preparations for the start of the Concacaf Nations League, which has the USMNT playing Grenada next Friday in Austin and El Salvador on June 14th on the road.

Latest Form

USA

W (3-0) - Morocco - Friendly

L (0-2) - Costa Rica - World Cup Qualifying

D (0-0) - Mexico - World Cup Qualifying

W (3-0) - Honduras - World Cup Qualifying

L (0-2) - Canada - World Cup Qualifying

Uruguay

W (3-0) - Mexico - Friendly

W (2-0) - Chile - World Cup Qualifying

W (1-0) - Peru - World Cup Qualifying

W (4-1) - Venezuela - World Cup Qualifying

W (1-0) - Paraguay - World Cup Qualifying

What To Watch For

A defensive test. Uruguay has looked really scary all year, and they have several players who can make the afternoon awful for our defenders. The back line has to remember the assignments and make sure players like Edinson Cavani and Diego Rossi don’t get behind them into scoring positions.

Take the chances you’re given to score. The USMNT should have opportunities to push the ball forward, but when they have shots, they need to take them. Uruguay is very sound as a team, but they do have the occasional breakdowns on defense. The United States can and should capitalize on them as it will keep pressure on Uruguay to produce.

The cream needs to rise to the top. The best and most creative players on the team need to step up and show that they can carry the USMNT against a big time opponent. Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Tim Weah...this is their game to prove that America’s got some players that the world fears.

Lineup Prediction

With this being the 2nd of 2 friendlies, and with 5 days of rest between the start of Nations League, this is another chance for USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter to put out his best guys, with a few rotations. This is what is predicted he begins with against Uruguay:

Matt Turner is the man in goal, while he goes with a similar back line as he did against Morocco. Antonee Robinson, Walker Zimmerman, and Aaron Long are once again in the lineup, while Reggie Cannon starts at right back ahead of DeAndre Yedlin.

In the middle, it’s time to show Uruguay a little Concacafery. For that, Kellyn Acosta starts and gives Tyler Adams a breather, while Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson join Acosta in the midfield.

Up front, Christian Pulisic and Tim Weah both get the start on the wings, and Haji Wright gets a chance to be the guy at center forward to hopefully put a goal or two past La Celeste.

Prediction

This is tough to call. Heart says that the USMNT can steal a victory, but we’ll go with a draw that feels like a win. 2-2 is the final score.