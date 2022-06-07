USA vs. Uruguay, 2022 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team was able to leave Kansas City with a 0-0 draw against 2-time World Cup champions Uruguay on Sunday afternoon. The USMNT had several scoring chances in the first half, and held off a very late surge by La Celeste in the 2nd half to secure the draw.

There were a couple of players who had memorable performances, but none moreso than Sean Johnson. His play between the posts kept the USMNT in the match, and the SSFC community agreed. His 7.62 rating from the SSFC community was enough to give him the Man of the Match.

The full set of community ratings:

Sean Johnson - 7.62

Walker Zimmerman - 7.44

Tim Weah - 7.24

Yunus Musah - 7.20

Christian Pulisic - 6.78

Brenden Aaronson - 6.62

Tyler Adams - 6.57

Weston McKennie - 6.27

Antonee Robinson - 6.22

Aaron Long - 5.94

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.84

Luca de la Torre - 5.48

Paul Arriola - 5.26

Jesus Ferreira - 5.05

Haji Wright - 5.05

Erik Palmer-Brown - 4.94

Joe Scally - 4.40

—

Gregg Berhalter - 5.92

Referee Adonai Escobedo (MEX) - 6.04

Was Sean Johnson your Man of the Match choice? Was it someone else that you thought was the best on the field? Hit the comments and discuss.