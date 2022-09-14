Gregg Berhalter names September USMNT roster

The United States Men’s National Team is headed to Europe, and we now know who will get one final chance to make a lasting impression. Today, USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the 26 players that he will bring to camp next week in Europe as the team prepares for friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

The team will first play a friendly against Japan on September 23rd in Düsseldorf, Germany, followed by a match against Saudi Arabia on September 27th in Murcia, Spain. The friendlies represent the final time fans will see the USMNT play before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in November. It also is one final opportunity for the players on the roster to show that they should be a part of the 26-man roster for the World Cup. That roster will be revealed on November 9th, just 12 days before the team begins group stage play in Qatar against Wales.

“As we approach the World Cup, this is another opportunity for us to take a step forward as a group,” Berhalter said in a statement. “We have a strong roster and can use these games as a measuring stick against World Cup opponents as we continue to gain valuable experience ahead of going to Qatar.”

The 26-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Matt Turner (Arsenal FC)

DEFENDERS (9): Reggie Cannon (Boavista), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic FC), Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace), Joe Scally (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Tyler Adams (Leeds United), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Juventus), Yunus Musah (Valencia), Malik Tillman (Rangers FC)

FORWARDS (8): Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Josh Sargent (Norwich City)

Gregg Berhalter calls 26 players for upcoming matches versus Japan and Saudi Arabia » https://t.co/dAbRUfceXA#USMNT x @BioSteelSports pic.twitter.com/OybYQvBKiu — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) September 14, 2022

Hit the comments to discuss the USMNT roster.