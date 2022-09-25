USA vs. Japan, 2022 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had a dismal outing on Friday as they lost 2-0 to Japan in a friendly in Düsseldorf, Germany. The USMNT held a ton of the possession, but couldn’t muster a shot on goal as Japan looked incredibly dangerous and took advantage of mistakes by the American defense.

With a dull performance, there weren’t a ton of standouts on the afternoon. However, the SSFC community recognized one player for playing a solid match. That man was Matt Turner, who had 6 saves during the match and almost singlehandedly kept the USMNT in it until the last few minutes. For that, he was named the SSFC Man of the Match.

The full set of community ratings:

Matt Turner - 7.44

Brenden Aaronson - 5.47

Sergiño Dest - 5.24

Gio Reyna - 4.92

Josh Sargent - 4.72

Tyler Adams - 4.50

Mark McKenzie - 4.27

Walker Zimmerman - 4.15

Malik Tillman - 4.12

Luca de la Torre - 4.01

Sam Vines - 3.88

Johnny Cardoso - 3.78

Jordan Morris - 3.73

Reggie Cannon - 3.62

Weston McKennie - 3.61

Jesus Ferreira - 3.30

Aaron Long - 3.08

Do you think the community nailed it with the ratings? Hit the comments and discuss it all!