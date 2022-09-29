USA vs. Saudi Arabia, 2022 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team ended their September international window with a scoreless draw against Saudi Arabia in Murcia, Spain. The USMNT’s last match before the 2022 World Cup, fans once again saw their team play uninspired soccer that lacked energy.

With another listless performance, there weren’t a ton of standouts on the afternoon. However, the SSFC community once again said that Matt Turner was the Man of the Match. Turner had another 2 saves on the day for the United States, once again making his case that he should be the starter when the team opens up World Cup group play against Wales on November 21st.

The full set of community ratings:

Matt Turner - 6.81

Joe Scally - 6.17

Tyler Adams - 5.59

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.26

Sergiño Dest - 5.25

Walker Zimmerman - 5.23

Christian Pulisic - 5.17

Brenden Aaronson - 5.08

Gio Reyna - 4.81

Weston McKennie - 4.62

Malik Tillman - 4.44

Jesus Ferreira - 4.30

Kellyn Acosta - 4.22

Paul Arriola - 4.13

Mark McKenzie - 3.89

Ricardo Pepi - 3.60

Aaron Long - 3.57

—

Gregg Berhalter - 2.26

Referee Ivan Bebek (CRO) - 4.70

Ratings look right to you? Hit the comments and discuss.