USMNT January Camp roster released

The United States Men’s National Team will have several new faces when they head to Southern California for the team’s January Camp. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 24 players who will comprise the roster for friendlies next week against Serbia on January 25th and Colombia on January 28th.

The team will be led by Anthony Hudson, who was named the temporary coach of the USMNT for this camp while the federation continues its overall evaluation of the program and its now-vacant head coaching position. Hudson is only the coach for these friendlies, and a decision will be made later about who will lead the team long term as head coach.

Five of the 24 players - Kellyn Acosta, Jesús Ferreira, Sean Johnson, Aaron Long, and Walker Zimmerman - return from the USMNT roster that competed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, while 13 players in the camp will be seeking their first international camp. Also, there are several players that play for clubs outside of the United States that were released for this camp. These friendlies occur outside of a FIFA international window where players would be required to release, but U.S. Soccer was able to bring in several players from outside MLS for training.

“We are thrilled with the group of players we’ve been able to put together for this camp,” Anthony Hudson said in a statement by U.S. Soccer. “The annual January Camp gives us a chance to look at some real high potential young players as well as some dual nationals we have been following. The focus has been on identifying positions within our team that need more depth. We are also leaning on some of our veteran players for their experience on the field as well as to socialize the younger players into the incredible culture we have built within the squad. We know from history that many players who get their first national team opportunity in this window go on to make a World Cup roster, so we want them to make the most of it.”

The 24-man roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Sean Johnson (Unattached), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea FC)

DEFENDERS (8): Jonathan Gómez (Real Sociedad), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Aaron Long (LAFC), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Sam Rogers (Rosenborg), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alan Soñora (Unattached), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers)

FORWARDS (7): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough), Emmanuel Sabbi (Odense), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati), Alejandro Zendejas (Club America)





Eleven players receive first #USMNT call-up, 13 seek first cap in upcoming January camp.



Full Roster Details » https://t.co/az2gubjUBm pic.twitter.com/ANkHOPm4l8 — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) January 18, 2023

