USA vs. Colombia, 2023 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team return to action tomorrow night when they take on Colombia in their final January Camp match. The goal as they close out the camp will be to regroup from their 2-1 loss to Serbia Wednesday night and try to get a win while continuing the evaluation of players.

With the news that Earnie Stewart is leaving U.S. Soccer, along with Brian McBride, the USMNT head coaching job will remain in the hands of Anthony Hudson for the foreseeable future. That may change the approach to this match, where the focus will be on playing some of the guys that performed well against Serbia. Colombia will be a formidable opponent who enters on a 6-match winning streak, and with a stadium that’s close to full, the pressure will intensify for the USMNT on this final weekend in January.

Latest Form

USA

L (1-2) - Serbia - Friendly

L (1-3) - Netherlands - 2022 World Cup Round of 16

W (1-0) - Iran - 2022 World Cup Group B

D (0-0) - England - 2022 World Cup Group B

D (1-1) - Wales - 2022 World Cup Group B

Colombia

W (2-0) - Paraguay - Friendly

W (3-2) - Mexico - Friendly

W (4-1) - Guatemala - Friendly

W (1-0) - Saudi Arabia - Friendly

W (1-0) - Venezuela - World Cup Qualifying

What To Watch For

Eliminate mistakes. The two goals for Serbia on Wednesday night came directly from mistakes from the USMNT, and it’s easy to say that they need to correct them. However, going back to the World Cup, the USMNT have had tendencies to give away the ball in precarious positions on the field. Colombia is good enough to take full advantage, so the USMNT needs to get back to logging a clean performance, especially on defense.

Put the creators on the field. There’s no reason to keep creativity on the bench. Hopefully, Anthony Hudson can put them all on the field to see what they can do.

Improve the headers. Brandon Vasquez scored a goal off an incredible header the other night, and it felt like after that point, they never were able to go back to him. The USMNT should utilize the ability to put crosses into the box where guys can head it home.

Lineup Prediction

There will likely be some changes to the lineup tomorrow when the USMNT take the field:

Roman Celentano will get a chance in goal, with John Tolkin at left back and Julian Gressel returning to start on the right. Sam Rogers gets a chance at centerback alongside Walker Zimmerman.

In the middle, Kellyn Acosta starts at the 6, and this time the Pax midfield occurs with Paxten Aaronson and Paxton Pomykal. Up front, Paul Arriola will occupy the right side as Alejandro Zendejas was released to return to Club América. Cade Cowell once again starts on the left wing. Brandon Vasquez gets another chance, but don’t be surprised to see Jesus Ferreira enter the match at some point

Prediction

This lines up where mistakes cost the USMNT again, but it’s a high scoring affair. 3-2 Colombia.