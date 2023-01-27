USA vs. Serbia, 2022 World Cup: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team opened its 2023 slate of matches with a 2-1 loss to Serbia Wednesday night. The USMNT had a goal by Brandon Vasquez to open up scoring in the match, but they gave up 2 goals to suffer its first loss of the year.

There were several new faces on the field for the USMNT, and a couple of them had some notable performances. However, one player stood out far above everyone else according to the SSFC Community. With an 8.02 average rating, Cade Cowell wins the first Man of the Match of 2023. He also was the U.S. Soccer Insiders Man of the Match.

The full set of community ratings:

Cade Cowell - 8.02

Brandon Vasquez - 7.09

Gaga Slonina - 6.68

Alejandro Zendejas - 6.74

DeJuan Jones - 5.78

Eryk Williamson - 5.55

Julian Gressel - 5.52

Jonathan Gomez - 5.43

Kellyn Acosta - 5.38

Jalen Neal - 5.22

Alan Soñora - 5.05

Aiden Morris - 5.01

Paul Arriola - 4.91

Paxton Pomykal - 4.76

Walker Zimmerman - 4.66

Aaron Long - 4.54

Matthew Hope - 4.30

—

Anthony Hudson - 5.21

Referee Daneon Parchment (JAM)- 5.91

Do you think the community got the ratings right? Hit the comments and discuss it all!