USA vs. Colombia, 2023 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team finished their January Camp with a 0-0 draw against Colombia on Saturday night. The USMNT were able to keep a clean sheet against the Colombians, but they also weren’t able to generate much on the attack.

We were able to see some more players make their USMNT debuts, but the SSFC community didn’t think there was anyone that really stood out with their performance in the scoreless draw. The player who earned the best rating was John Tolkin with an even 6 average rating. Tolkin made his debut against Colombia and was generally solid on the evening.

The full ratings list:

John Tolkin - 6.00

Sean Johnson - 5.84

DeJuan Jones - 5.78

Walker Zimmerman - 5.48

Jalen Neal - 5.42

Brandon Vasquez - 5.37

Paxten Aaronson - 5.33

Sam Rogers - 5.27

Kellyn Acosta - 5.15

Julian Gressel - 5.05

Alan Soñora - 4.95

Paul Arriola - 4.88

Matthew Hope - 4.87

Eryk Williamson - 4.84

Aaron Long - 4.61

Jesus Ferreira - 4.41

Emmanuel Sabbi - 4.22

—

Anthony Hudson - 4.64

Referee Said Martinez (HON) - 4.87

Hit the comments to discuss what you thought of the average ratings for the team.