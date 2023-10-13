USA vs. Germany, 2023 Friendly: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team get back into it during the October window with two high profile friendlies, and the first one is the marquee matchup. Tomorrow, the USMNT will face Germany in a major clash in East Hartford.

The USMNT last faced the 4-time World Cup champions in 2015, when Bobby Wood shocked the world with his stoppage time winner for the United States. Now, the USMNT are in a different era, trying to re-establish itself as capable of taking on and defeating the world’s greats. They start with a Germany team who is reeling as they prepare to host Euro 2024 and have a new coach in Julian Nagelsmann.

There won’t be any excuses from the USMNT on Saturday. A reeling Germany is still a strong Germany team. So when people write about the final score of the match, they only want to see one thing: USMNT beats Germany.

Latest Form

USA

W (4-0) - Oman - Friendly

W (3-0) - Uzbekistan - Friendly

D (1-1) - Panama - Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals**

D (2-2) - Canada - Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal*

W (6-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

*Advanced on penalties

**Lost on penalties

Germany

W (2-1) - France - Friendly

L (1-4) - Japan - Friendly

L (0-2) - Colombia - Friendly

L (0-1) - Poland - Friendly

D (3-3) - Ukraine - Friendly

What To Watch For

Neutralize Germany’s stars. Germany has several players that can still take your lunch money, so it’s important for the USMNT to keep them locked up on the field. Limit their ability to do damage with the ball at their feet.

Attack their defense directly. The best way to get Germany is to go right at Germany. There will be some opportunities for our stars to take their game right to Germany’s defense and pierce through for some chances.

Make a statement. This is a chance for the USMNT to make a statement with an impressive win. When we look back, no one will care how much Germany is struggling, they’ll just see the scoreline and say we beat Germany. The players recognize this, and hopefully they’ll respond to the moment and announce to the world that the United States of America is ready to step foot on the same stage as the world’s elite teams.

Lineup Prediction

The USMNT are battling some injuries to some key players who are not in camp, but they can still field a pretty strong lineup. Here’s what Gregg Berhalter could present tomorrow for his starting XI:

Matt Turner is back in goal, with Tim Ream and Chris Richards right in front of him as centerbacks. Sergiño Dest will be at right back, with Joe Scally replacing Antonee Robinson at left back.

In the middle, we see Weston McKennie and Yunus Musah operating as central midfielders, with 3 attacking players in front of them. Christian Pulisic will be on the left wing, with Tim Weah on the right wing. Brenden Aaronson starts at central attacking mid, but we should expect to see Gio Reyna replace him in the second half as he eases back into the fold after injury. Up top, Folarin Balogun will likely go for the first 45-60 minutes, with Ricardo Pepi replacing him.

Prediction

It could be a wet afternoon in East Hartford, and through it the USMNT will rise. It’s a 2-1 victory for the USA.