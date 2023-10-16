USA vs. Germany, 2023 Friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team suffered a 3-1 defeat to Germany on Saturday afternoon in their first match of the October international window. Christian Pulisic scored a tremendous goal to open up scoring in the 1st half, but the USMNT let in 3 goals the rest of the way to take the loss.

Christian Pulisic’s play was easily the best on the afternoon for the USMNT, and the SSFC community agreed. His 7.59 average rating was more than enough to earn Man of the Match honors. He was the only player to average over 7 on the ratings, while Matt Turner, Gio Reyna, and Tim Weah were the only players to have an average rating over 6.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Christian Pulisic - 7.59

Matt Turner - 6.46

Gio Reyna - 6.19

Tim Weah - 6.08

Weston McKennie - 5.77

Brenden Aaronson - 5.68

Yunus Musah - 5.46

Cameron Carter-Vickers - 5.35

Tim Ream - 5.26

Ricardo Pepi - 5.26

Folarin Balogun - 5.15

Sergiño Dest - 5.08

Joe Scally - 5.03

Luca de la Torre - 4.84

Kevin Paredes - 4.84

Johnny Cardoso - 4.72

Chris Richards - 4.30

—

Gregg Berhalter - 3.56

Referee Fernando Guerrero (MEX) - 6.13

Do you agree with the ratings as done by the SSFC community? Hit the comments to discuss.