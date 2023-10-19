USA vs. Ghana, 2023 Friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team got back on track Tuesday night in Nashville, defeating Ghana 4-0 in a dazzling first half display of offense. The USMNT looked great in rebounding from their loss to Germany over the weekend, and got some goals from some of their brightest stars.

Gio Reyna’s two goals were the highlights of the night, and the SSFC community thought he was the best player on the field. His 8.76 average rating easily earned him the SSFC Man of the Match. Tim Weah, Sergiño Dest, and fellow goalscorers Folarin Balogun and Christian Pulisic all earned average ratings over 7 from the community.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Gio Reyna - 8.76

Tim Weah - 7.87

Folarin Balogun - 7.86

Sergiño Dest - 7.83

Christian Pulisic - 7.74

Matt Turner - 7.34

Chris Richards - 6.58

Miles Robinson - 6.45

Kristoffer Lund - 6.40

Yunus Musah - 6.38

Weston McKennie - 6.38

Johnny Cardoso - 6.27

Cameron Carter Vickers - 5.93

Brenden Aaronson - 5.68

Luca de la Torre - 5.63

Leonard Maloney - 5.61

Ricardo Pepi - 5.49

—

Gregg Berhalter - 6.41

Referee Marco Antonio Ortiz (MEX) - 6.60

Hit the comments to discuss the ratings and which ones you think are a little too high or low.