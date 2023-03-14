USMNT to play Mexico in inaugural Continental Clásico

The U.S. Soccer Federation has announced a new annual event that will feature the United States Men’s National Team against a major opponent from the Americas, and it begins with its biggest rival. On April 19th, the USMNT will take on Mexico in the inaugural Continental Clásico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Coverage begins at 10:00pm ET on TBS, Telemundo, and Universo, while also being streamed on HBO Max and Peacock.

The USMNT will be aiming for its 4th straight victory against its archrivals on home soil dating back to 2021, where they beat El Tri 3 times: the 2021 Concacaf Nations League final, the 2021 Gold Cup final, and the home match of World Cup qualifying. The teams last played in March 2022, when they drew in World Cup qualifying at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

The Continental Clásico logo draws inspiration from traditional American sports logos, while the font is a nod to Hispanic culture. The red lines represent the USA and grey, the opponent. The aim is to bring in a top-tier opponent each year from North, Central, or South America to compete in this event. It’s unknown whether a trophy will be involved with the event or if this will be an event that takes place every April. This particular matchup occurs outside of a FIFA international window, which means that clubs will not be required to release their players for this match. It will mean that USMNT interim coach Anthony Hudson will likely rely on domestic players for this match.

“We’re incredibly excited to bring the Continental Clásico to our fans in partnership with Allstate,” U.S. Soccer Vice President of Partnership Marketing Kelly Higgins said in a statement. “The opportunity to build a platform that brings a world-class opponent to the United States each year will be another key step toward making soccer the preeminent sport in our country, and kicking off the event with one of the biggest rivalries in international soccer will no doubt present a unique opportunity for us to engage avid, casual, and multicultural soccer fans alike.”

