USMNT roster named for Mexico friendly

The United States Men’s National Team will have a mostly MLS-based roster when they take on Mexico in the inaugural Continental Clásico next week. Today, U.S. Soccer announced the 23 players that will travel to Arizona to compete in the friendly next Wednesday.

The match falls outside of a FIFA international window, so clubs were not required to release players for the match. Still, AC Milan defender Sergiño Dest and FC Juárez midfielder Alan Soñora were called in to the USMNT for the friendly. The rest of the players are from clubs in Major League Soccer, with 10 players from the roster having represented the United States at the 2022 World Cup.

There are also 3 players on the roster that are eligible for the upcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup: Caleb Wiley, Cade Cowell, and 17-year-old Joshua Wynder. Aidan Morris joins them as players on the roster who will be eligible to represent the United States at the 2024 Olympics.

“We are delighted with the group we have put together. Anytime you get to play against your closest rivals it’s a special opportunity, and we have players who understand what this rivalry is all about and are ready to compete in the Allstate Continental Clásico,” USMNT head coach Anthony Hudson said in a statement released by U.S. Soccer. “It’s another chance to build on the progress we have made in the last four years and prepare for the defense of our two Concacaf titles this summer.”

The 23-man USMNT roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati;), Sean Johnson (Toronto FC)

DEFENDERS (9): Sergiño Dest (AC Milan), Aaron Long (LAFC), Julian Gressel (Vancouver Whitecaps), Matt Miazga (FC Cincinnati), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Joshua Wynder (Louisville City), DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Kellyn Acosta (LAFC), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), James Sands (New York City FC), Alan Soñora (FC Juárez), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes)

FORWARDS (5): Paul Arriola (FC Dallas), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Brandon Vazquez (FC Cincinnati)

The @Allstate Continental Clásico roster is here!



Full Roster Notes » https://t.co/J8yi0hbcXS pic.twitter.com/6Cid5LfixJ — U.S. Men's National Soccer Team (@USMNT) April 12, 2023

