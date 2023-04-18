USA vs. Mexico, 2023 friendly: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team renew their rivalry against Mexico tomorrow night when they play in the inaugural Continental Clásico at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. This match, which occurs outside of a FIFA international window, will feature mostly domestic players and is now the first of 2 USA-Mexico matches in a row. The USMNT and El Tri will take the field against each other again on June 15th in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals.

The USMNT look to continue to build some more depth under interim coach Anthony Hudson as they prepare for another summer where two mostly separate squads will compete in the Nations League Finals and the Gold Cup. For some of the players on this roster, it’s a chance to show that they can be dependable for either roster this summer. It’s also a chance to once again battle Mexico for Concacaf supremacy, as the USMNT look to extend its 4-match unbeaten streak against their archrivals.

Latest Form

USA

W (1-0) - El Salvador - Concacaf Nations League

W (7-1) - Grenada - Concacaf Nations League

D (0-0) - Colombia - Friendly

L (1-2) - Serbia - Friendly

L (1-3) - Netherlands - 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Mexico

D (2-2) - Jamaica - Concacaf Nations League

W (2-0) - Suriname - Concacaf Nations League

W (2-1) - Saudi Arabia - 2022 World Cup Group C

L (0-2) - Argentina - 2022 World Cup Group C

D (0-0) - Poland - 2022 World Cup Group C

What To Watch For

Possession. Mexico is going to want a lot of the possession. Will the USMNT concede possession in favor of a counter attack? Or will they seek to control the match by holding onto the ball?

The forwards. Jordan Morris has been hot so far in the early part of the Major League Soccer season, but with the withdrawal of Paul Arriola from the roster due to muscle tightness, he is the only one on the roster with more than 10 international goals. The forwards will need to pass a serious test here and play like they have the experience they currently lack.

The tension. It’s USA-Mexico, one of the best rivalries in the world! There are going to be some tense moments. The edge will go to the team who can handle that tension the best.

Lineup Prediction

Anthony Hudson has a few options, but to start, it’s likely he goes with as much experience as he can with his lineup.

Sean Johnson starts in goal, while Walker Zimmerman and Aaron Long are the centerback pairing. They’ve played together before and will likely start the match this way. You don’t bring Sergiño Dest all the way over from Italy to sit him, so he starts at left back to allow Hudson to have DeAndre Yedlin at right back.

In the middle, Kellyn Acosta knows how to Concacaf. He’ll quarterback the midfield, with Paxton Pomykal serving alongside him and Alan Soñora hoping to push the ball forward. Up top, Jordan Morris starts on the right, Cade Cowell gets the nod on the left, and Brandon Vasquez gets the start at center forward over Jesus Ferreira.

Prediction

It’s easy to just say Dos A Cero, but this one will be a battle. It’s a 2-1 win for the USMNT.