USA vs. Mexico, 2023 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had to fight, but they were able to leave State Farm Stadium Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Mexico. Jesus Ferreira’s equalizer late in the match help extend the USMNT’s unbeaten streak against Mexico to 5 matches.

Despite the result, there weren’t a ton of great individual performances. The USMNT struggled for most of the match, and even the goal came after a sequence where El Tri almost doubled their lead seconds before.

Still, the SSFC community voted and they said that with a 6.58 average rating, Sergiño Dest was the Man of the Match. He was one of 3 players who had an average rating over 6.

The entirety of the SSFC community ratings, including interim coach Anthony Hudson and the referee:

Sergiño Dest - 6.58

Jordan Morris - 6.15

Walker Zimmerman - 6.15

James Sands - 5.84

Alan Sonora - 5.70

Aidan Morris - 5.37

DeAndre Yedlin - 5.32

Jesus Ferreira - 5.22

Caleb Wiley - 5.06

Sean Johnson - 5.04

Matt Miazga - 4.91

Paxton Pomykal - 4.87

Cade Cowell - 4.54

Brandon Vazquez - 4.52

Kellyn Acosta - 4.18

Aaron Long - 3.56

Anthony Hudson - 4.84

Referee Bryan Lopez (GUA) - 4.94

What are your thoughts? Was Aaron Long really the worst player on the field? Was there another player who you thought had a good match. Hit the comments to discuss.