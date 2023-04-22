USA vs. Mexico, 2023 friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team had to fight, but they were able to leave State Farm Stadium Wednesday night with a 1-1 draw against archrivals Mexico. Jesus Ferreira’s equalizer late in the match help extend the USMNT’s unbeaten streak against Mexico to 5 matches.
Despite the result, there weren’t a ton of great individual performances. The USMNT struggled for most of the match, and even the goal came after a sequence where El Tri almost doubled their lead seconds before.
Still, the SSFC community voted and they said that with a 6.58 average rating, Sergiño Dest was the Man of the Match. He was one of 3 players who had an average rating over 6.
The entirety of the SSFC community ratings, including interim coach Anthony Hudson and the referee:
Sergiño Dest - 6.58
Jordan Morris - 6.15
Walker Zimmerman - 6.15
James Sands - 5.84
Alan Sonora - 5.70
Aidan Morris - 5.37
DeAndre Yedlin - 5.32
Jesus Ferreira - 5.22
Caleb Wiley - 5.06
Sean Johnson - 5.04
Matt Miazga - 4.91
Paxton Pomykal - 4.87
Cade Cowell - 4.54
Brandon Vazquez - 4.52
Kellyn Acosta - 4.18
Aaron Long - 3.56
—
Anthony Hudson - 4.84
Referee Bryan Lopez (GUA) - 4.94
What are your thoughts? Was Aaron Long really the worst player on the field? Was there another player who you thought had a good match. Hit the comments to discuss.
