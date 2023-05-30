USMNT to play October friendlies against Germany, Ghana

The United States Men’s National Team will have 2 major friendlies during the October international window. Today, U.S. Soccer announced that the USMNT will take on Germany in a friendly on October 14th at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, with kickoff set for 3:00pm ET. Then, the USMNT will head to Nashville’s GEODIS Park to face Ghana on October 17th. Kickoff for that match is set for 8:30pm ET.

The German federation confirmed that the 4-time World Cup champions would visit the United States this morning to take on the USMNT.

The USMNT has a 4-7-0 record against Die Mannschaft, with the teams last facing each other in June 2015. That was a 2-1 win for the USMNT, with Bobby Wood famously scoring a late game-winner. The USMNT are 2-2-0 against the Black Stars, with each match ending in a 2-1 score. The teams most recently played in East Hartford in July 2017, with the USMNT winning that match. Now, the USMNT hope to have a window against some traditional powers while they await their opponent for the quarterfinals of the 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League.

