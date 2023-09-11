USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2023 Friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team got back in the win column on Saturday after a 3-0 defeat of Uzbekistan in their first friendly of the September international window. An early goal by Tim Weah held until it was joined by goals from Ricardo Pepi and Christian Pulisic towards the end of the match.

It wasn’t the best performance for the USMNT, but there were still some notable good performances. One of those performances came from goalkeeper Matt Turner. His timely saves helped preserve a clean sheet, and for that the SSFC community voted him the Man of the Match. His 7.97 average rating was best among all players that entered the match. Tim Weah was the only other player whose average rating was above 7.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Matt Turner - 7.97

Tim Weah - 7.19

Ricardo Pepi - 6.67

Weston McKennie - 6.54

Sergiño Dest - 6.49

Luca de la Torre - 6.43

Brenden Aaronson. 6.34

Antonee Robinson - 6.29

Malik Tillman - 6.06

Chris Richards - 5.89

Yunus Musah - 5.82

Mark McKenzie - 5.77

Folarin Balogun - 5.57

Christian Pulisic - 5.52

Kristoffer Lund - 5.42

Tim Ream - 4.98

Tanner Tessmann - 3.84

—

Gregg Berhalter - 3.81

Referee Nelson Salgado (HON) - 6.51

Do you agree with the ratings for these players? Was Tanner Tessmann really the lowest performer in your eyes? Hit the comments and discuss.