USA vs. Oman, 2023 Friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team closed out the September international window with a 4-0 victory over Oman on Tuesday night. Goals from Folarin Balogun, Brenden Aaronson, and Ricardo Pepi all hit the back of the net, along with an own goal that Pepi was also involved in creating.

It completed a September window for the USMNT that saw them beat Oman and Uzbekistan by a combined 7-0 score. The match against Oman was one where production was on a higher level for the squad, with the defense only allowing Oman 1 shot on goal and creating 19 shots on the other end, 7 on frame.

While he didn’t score a goal for the USMNT, Weston McKennie was all over the field creating chances for the U.S. and playing tremendously on both sides of the ball. With an average 8.01 rating, the SSFC community thought he was the best player on the field and the Man of the Match. Ricardo Pepi, Tim Weah, Folarin Balogun, and Brenden Aaronson all joined McKennie with average ratings over 7.

The full SSFC community ratings:

Weston McKennie - 8.01

Ricardo Pepi - 7.46

Tim Weah - 7.25

Folarin Balogun - 7.25

Brenden Aaronson - 7.03

Chris Richards - 6.93

Ethan Horvath - 6.85

Yunus Musah - 6.80

Kristoffer Lund - 6.72

Sergiño Dest - 6.68

Miles Robinson - 6.66

Malik Tillman - 6.49

Kevin Paredes - 6.39

Christian Pulisic - 6.07

Benjamin Cremaschi - 6.07

DeJuan Jones - 6.07

Mark McKenzie - 5.98

—

Gregg Berhalter - 6.11

Referee Mario Escobar (GUA) - 6.60

Do you agree with the ratings? Hit the comments and discuss the USMNT performance.