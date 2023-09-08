USA vs. Uzbekistan, 2023 Friendly: What to watch for

The United States Men’s National Team are back in action tomorrow as they take on Uzbekistan in a match that feels like a set of new beginnings. The 2026 World Cup cycle may have already begun with the end of the 2022 World Cup, but the fall feels like the true beginning of that cycle. The USMNT begins that cycle by playing Uzbekistan for the first time in their history.

The first USMNT match of the fall comes with the return of Gregg Berhalter as head coach, as he takes the helm for the first time since he was rehired as USMNT coach in June. It’s a chance to start fresh as the team begins its long road of preparation to co-host the 2026 World Cup.

Latest Form

USA

D (1-1) - Panama - Concacaf Gold Cup Semifinals**

D (2-2) - Canada - Concacaf Gold Cup Quarterfinal*

W (6-0) - Trinidad & Tobago - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

W (6-0) - St. Kitts & Nevis - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

D (1-1) - Jamaica - Concacaf Gold Cup Group A

*Advanced on penalties

**Lost on penalties

Uzbekistan

L (0-1) - Iran - CAFA Nations Cup Final

W (5-1) - Tajikistan - CAFA Nations Cup Group A

W (2-0) - Turkmenistan - CAFA Nations Cup Group A

W (3-0) - Oman - CAFA Nations Cup Group A

D (1-1) - Venezuela - Friendly

What To Watch For

Give yourself some momentum. The USMNT should try to get out on a hot start. Of course, everyone can say an early goal will help, but keeping Uzbekistan on their back foot will lead to those early chances to get the momentum they need to put a couple in the back of the net.

Show some creativity. Gregg Berhalter should break out the playbook and let the fans see what they’ve been working on. From set pieces to how they play, we want to see some creativity from this group.

Let’s see some debuts. There are 4 players who haven’t received a cap, and while it’s unlikely we will see Drake Callender in goal, it will be great to give Kristoffer Lund, Kevin Paredes, and Ben Cremaschi some time during the match. Berhalter has been great about giving uncapped players opportunities, so let’s see what the kids can do.

Lineup Prediction

In the first match back in charge, Gregg Berhalter has the opportunity to work with his primary unit, and that’s what we predict he will do:

Matt Turner gets the start at goal, with his back line being Antonee Robinson, Tim Ream (returning to start in his hometown), Chris Richards, and Sergiño Dest. In the middle, Yunus Musah gets the start as the holding midfielder, while Weston McKennie operates as a box-to-box midfielder, leaving Brenden Aaronson to roam free as an attacking mid.

Up front, Christian Pulisic starts on the left wing, with Tim Weah on the right wing. Folarin Balogun gets his first start under Berhalter at the 9, but there will be some rotation to get some of those new players into the game.

Prediction

It’s a good day in St. Louis. The USMNT win 3-1.