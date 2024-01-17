Poll results: USMNT lineup vs Slovenia

Three days from now, the USMNT will be in action, facing Slovenia in a friendly in San Antonio. A week ago, we published a poll to get readers’ picks for the starting lineup. After receiving 298 responses, let’s look at the results!

As a reminder, here’s the full roster for January camp. Cade Cowell has left camp to join Chivas after transferring from the San Jose Earthquakes, and Jackson Ragen has departed due to injury.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS (10): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC), Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati), James Sands (New York City FC), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Timmy Tillman (LAFC), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps)

With all those players to choose from, here’s the lineup readers selected:

Voting was very tight in some cases. It was actually a dead heat between Drake Callender and Patrick Schulte for goalkeeper.

Here’s the breakdown of field players. Cade Cowell would’ve been in the starting lineup if he was still in camp, but his absence makes way for Bernard Kamungo.

What do you think of the results? What lineup do you think we’ll see on Saturday? Which players are you excited about? Hit the comments to discuss.