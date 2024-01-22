USA vs. Slovenia, 2024 Friendly: Man of the Match

The United States Men’s National Team fell in their January Camp match over the weekend to Slovenia by a 1-0 score. Nejc Gradišar’s goal in the 26th minute proved to be the difference as a very young USMNT squad struggled to put anything together and failed to grab the equalizer.

With so many young players in their first camp, it was the first time for the SSFC community to rate many of these players, and with a listless performance from the team, the ratings were quite low for the most part. However, one player’s debut stood out as a good one. Esmir Bajraktarevic came on as a substitute in the 61st minute and did well in his debut, despite not being able to score. The community gave him an average rating of 7.15, which was enough to give him SSFC Man of the Match. Only Esmir and Diego Luna (6.55) had average ratings over 6 from the match, while 7 players and head coach Gregg Berhalter had an average rating below 5.

Here are the full SSFC ratings:

Esmir Bajraktarevic - 7.15

Diego Luna - 6.55

Jack McGlynn - 5.73

Miles Robinson - 5.54

DeJuan Jones - 5.53

Timmy Tillman - 5.44

Josh Atencio - 5.20

Aidan Morris - 5.14

Duncan McGuire - 5.04

Caleb Wiley - 4.91

Patrick Schulte - 4.81

Brian White - 4.60

Bernard Kamungo - 4.58

John Tolkin - 4.55

Sean Zawadzki - 4.48

Shaq Moore - 4.48

—

Gregg Berhalter - 3.90

Referee Pierre Luc Lauziere (CAN) - 5.63

Hit the comments to discuss whether you think the community got it right.