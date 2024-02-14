USMNT to play Colombia in June friendly in DC area

The United States Men’s National Team is returning to the DMV. In a live press conference on Tuesday morning, U.S. Soccer announced alongside the Washington Commanders that the USMNT will play Colombia on June 8th in a friendly at FedExField in Landover, Maryland. Kickoff will be at 5:37pm and will be broadcast on TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock.

The match is serving as a tune up for the USMNT ahead of this summer’s Copa América. Ranked 14th in the December 2023 FIFA world rankings, Los Cafeteros are currently in 3rd place in World Cup qualifying in CONMEBOL with an unbeaten record of 3W-0L-3D. They are one of the stronger teams in the world with a 19-match unbeaten streak, and they post a true test for the USMNT as they prepare to host South America’s continental tournament.

“As we continue to build toward this summer’s Copa America and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, we relish the challenge of competing against the best possible opponents and Colombia checks that box. They have been a standout team in World Cup Qualifying and showcase some of the world’s top talent,” USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have the U.S. Men’s National Team back to FedExField and the DMV, a place with an incredible history of support for our team and for soccer overall.

The USMNT have struggled against Colombia, with a 3W-13L-5D record all-time against Los Cafeteros. Their most recent match was a 0-0 draw back in January 2023. They played each other twice in the 2016 Copa América Centenario, with Colombia winning the group stage match 2-0 and again winning in the 3rd place match, 1-0. The USMNT last recorded a win against Colombia in March 2005.

It’s the first time that the USMNT have been in the National Capital Region since October 2019, when they beat Cuba 7-0 at Audi Field in the team’s first ever Concacaf Nations League match. The team has played just once before at FedExField, a 4-1 defeat to Brazil back in May 2012. The USMNT have played in the DC area more than any other city in the United States, with legendary RFK Stadium hosting the most matches (24) of any stadium. The team hopes to bring some of that RFK magic a few miles down the road to FedExField on June 8th.

